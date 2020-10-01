Douglas County has built a reputation as a data center hub — with Google, Switch, CyrusOne, PWC, Stack, T5 and Digital Realty among the giants with facilities in the county.
The county got a boost Tuesday with the announcement that Bandwidth Infrastructure Group, a metro dark fiber network provider, is expanding its high capacity, dark fiber network within Douglas County.
Bandwidth IG is working in partnership with the Douglas County Economic Development Authority to attract and support new development and investment in the area.
Atlanta has been called “America’s Most Wired City,” and the development authority said Douglas County “benefits from the intersection of the country’s largest fiber routes and every major fiber provider possesses a core interconnection point in Atlanta.”
Douglas has brought in more than $3 billion in investment over the last few years, according to the development authority.
In a release Tuesday, Bandwidth IG touted Douglas County’s “low risk of natural disasters, highly available and robust connectivity, attractive state and local tax incentives and abundant and reliable energy with costs of approximately 50% of the natural average.”
“It is an honor to have partners of Bandwidth IG’s caliber who bring proven industry expertise to Douglas County,” said Chris Pumphrey, executive director of Douglas County Economic Development Authority. “The investment that Bandwidth IG is making in Douglas County plays a significant role in the economic growth of the region and contributes exponentially to the confidence that potential investors have in the market. With over 1,000 acres immediately available for future sites, infrastructure improvements by our county and city leaders, and the key partnerships we have in place with companies such as Bandwidth IG, Douglas County has garnered national attention as an emerging data center hub and we anticipate continued growth in this sector.”
Bandwidth IG said in the release that high capacity, strategic, dark fiber networks with large fiber counts, diversity and low latency play in laying the groundwork for future development and economic growth. Fiber networks of this kind are extremely beneficial to the colocation business but also provide a great backbone for other industries, such as banking, finance and healthcare who can benefit from this infrastructure and connectivity, the company said.
“Based on its merits, we can see Douglas County eventually being able to rival Loudon and Santa Clara counties for data center development. We have been working together with key members of the Economic Development team to transform policy, map out development and capacity, and share insights and opportunities with one another,” said Jim Nolte, CEO for Bandwidth IG. “Douglas County is a prime area that is ripe with new opportunities for growth and development and we are thrilled to be a part of its continued success.”
