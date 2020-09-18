Bang Energy plans manufacturing center in Douglas with 600 new jobs

Energy and sports beverage company Bang Energy will open its first Southeastern manufacturing and distribution center in Douglas County, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday.
Kemp said in a release the facility will bring 600 jobs to the county and will be located on Staples Drive, which is in the city limits of Douglasville but has a Lithia Springs address.
Bang Energy, which is headquartered in Weston, Florida, manufactures and sells energy drinks and beverages, dietary supplements and sports nutrition products. The company and its affiliate brands include Bang, Meltdown, 1-Keto, Redline, Redline Cognitive Candy, Noo-Fuzion and Stoked.
“Bang Energy is yet another American success story of entrepreneurship and risk-taking,” Kemp said. “The company’s decision to establish its very first Southeastern manufacturing and distribution facility in Lithia Springs is a testament to the state’s unmatched logistics network and highly skilled workforce. I’m confident the state’s pro-business environment will support Bang Energy’s growth as the company continues to create new jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians.”
Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson praised Bang’s decision to come to the area.
“We’re very excited to extend our portfolio of businesses in the community and welcome a unique company like Bang Energy to Douglasville,” Robinson said. “Bringing such a large number and wide diversity of jobs will be an asset to the local economy. We have worked hard to be a business-friendly community and the addition of Bang Energy only helps to solidify that reputation.”
Once fully operational, Bang’s Douglas County facility will be more than 644,000-square feet and have the capacity to produce more than 4,000 cans per day. Bang will occupy a space that was formerly planned as the site for Keurig, which announced plans in 2014 to come to Douglas before later backing out.
Marie Gordon with the Georgia Department of Economic Development said Bang will invest $145 million in the Douglas County facility.
Bang Energy CEO and Chief Scientific Officer Jack Owoc said in a statement that the county and state “laid out the red carpet” for his company.
“Our new plant will feature the most state-of-the-art, fastest beverage and can manufacturing equipment in the world,” Owoc said. “More importantly, the ultimate beauty of this relationship is that we will be collectively helping others and improving the lives of the residents of Douglas County. Therefore, it is with great enthusiasm that I look forward to BRINGING THE BANG to the outstanding State of Georgia!”
The hundreds of jobs Bang is bringing to Douglas County include administrative and supervisory opportunities, along with skilled positions in production and distribution.
Those interested in careers with Bang are encouraged to visit www.bangenergy.com/jobs.
