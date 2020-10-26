Battleground Georgia: Joe Biden to visit Atlanta, Warm Springs Tuesday

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is making campaign stops in Georgia one week before Election Day, hoping to capitalize on the state’s changing demographics and surge in early voting turnout to win the state’s 16 electoral votes and both U.S. Senate seats.
According to the campaign, the former vice president will deliver remarks in Warm Springs “on bringing Americans together to address the crises facing our nation,” where he will say that “Americans have always come together to triumph and overcome, and that we can, must, and will again now.”
The tiny town in Meriwether County just south of Newnan is a symbolic choice for Biden’s final message of a bruising battle against President Trump. Warm Springs is home to the “Little White House” retreat of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, where he sought to use the eponymous springs to treat his polio. Now a National Historic Landmark, the campus was also where Roosevelt developed many ideas for New Deal programs like the Rural Electrification Administration.
Later Tuesday, Biden will attend a drive-in event in the metro Atlanta area “to encourage Georgians to make a plan to vote during the last week of early voting.”
As of Sunday morning, more than 2.7 million of Georgia’s 7.6 million registered voters had already cast their ballots, blowing past previous records. The final week of early voting is typically the busiest, and could see Georgia approach 85% of its total 2016 presidential election turnout before the end of October.
Polls show a tight race in this battleground state between Biden and Trump, Sen. David Perdue and Jon Ossoff and a three-way race for two likely runoff spots between Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Republican Rep. Doug Collins and Democrat Raphael Warnock in the special Senate election.
In the last few weeks, the Peach State has seen campaign visits from Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Dr. Jill Biden, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who headlined an early-voting rally in Atlanta after visiting with students from historically Black colleges and talking about her record as a prosecutor as part of a discussion on policy that affects Black men.
This story is from Georgia Recorder through a partnership with Georgia Public Broadcasting.
