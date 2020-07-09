The West Georgia Technical College Foundation has announced that long-time country music favorite Sawyer Brown will perform at its annual Black Tie & Boots concert October 2, 2020.
The Foundation will host this year’s event outdoors at Buffalo Creek Technology Park — the site of the new WGTC Carroll Campus, and for the first time in a long time, open general admission ticket sales to the public.
“We’re grateful to the Carroll County Development Authority, as well as to county and city officials, for helping us to move the event outdoors and to a new date,” WGTC Foundation Executive Director Kelsey Jones said.
“We made this decision in the best interest of everyone’s safety and comfort considering COVID-19 restrictions. We will take every measure to prioritize safety, including offering additional hand washing and hand sanitizer stations and implementing best practices in live entertainment and food service. We are also thrilled to include more of the community, this year, through general admission ticket sales that will open in mid-August.”
Sawyer Brown joins the long and star-studded list of country music performers who have taken the stage at this annual event, including Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, Wynonna & the Big Noise, Lonestar, and last year’s performer, Craig Morgan.
Since their debut on “Star Search” in the early 1980’s, Sawyer Brown has released 23 studio albums with more than 50 chart singles. In addition to the band’s success on country radio, the group has taken home CMA, ACM, CMT and MCN awards. However, Sawyer Brown is most known for their wildly entertaining live performances, having played more than 4,500 shows across the world.
Besides boasting a talented headliner, Black Tie & Boots offers VIP packages so that guests have the opportunity to support the WGTC Foundation while enjoying dinner, drinks, and dancing.
All proceeds of the event benefit WGTC Foundation’s mission that includes providing for its Gap Funding program, need-based student scholarships and general support to West Georgia Technical College. Opportunities for partnership, which include access to the VIP area and reserved concert seating, are now available.
WGTC President Dr. Scott Rule said he is thankful for the continued support that has made Black Tie & Boots a community favorite over the past 19 years. Last year was the most profitable Black Tie & Boots event to date, with over $61,000 in support provided to the WGTC Foundation.
“West Georgia Tech is so fortunate to have such influential community and business leaders as advocates and supporters,” Rule said. “We work every day to ensure we are preparing tomorrow’s skilled employees to meet the needs of these businesses and industries. Black Tie & Boots, our signature annual event, is one way for us to recognize and thank them for that support. With food, music, and fellowship, it’s a great time for everyone.”
For more information about the event, please contact WGTC Foundation Executive Director Kelsey Jones at kelsey.jones@westgatech.edu or 404.807.2038. More information is available online at www.westgatech.edu/black-tie-boots.
