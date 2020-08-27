After two-and-a-half hours of debating during a called meeting Wednesday, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners failed to vote on a proposed millage rate hike to help make up for a multi-million dollar budget shortfall.
Commissioners will reconvene today at 2 p.m. to try to hash out a tax rate that covers the county’s spending through the end of the year.
During the morning portion of Wednesday’s meeting, two proposed millage rate increase motions failed to produce votes.
After hearing about 40 minutes of public comments in the morning session, Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones asked for a motion to adopt a 11.93 millage rate — an 18.45% increase over the rollback rate — but it failed to get a motion.
A motion by Commissioner Kelly Robinson to set the millage at 13.063 — a 32.96% increase over the rollback rate — also failed to get a motion.
After recessing around lunchtime, the meeting reconvened Wednesday afternoon, and Jones asked for a motion on a rate that would have been a 12.56% increase over the rollback rate, but it also failed.
Robinson’s second attempt at the 32.96% property tax rate hike also failed to get a motion.
At that point, Jones put the meeting in recess for the day.
Last week, the BOC adopted a revised $93 million budget for 2020 to help make up for revenue shortfalls some commissioners have attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.
The county’s financial advisor said that there probably would have been a shortfall regardless of the pandemic.
“I said yes to this budget,” Commissioner Tarenia Carthan said. “I wish I had not said yes. We have to right this wrong.”
While giving an emotional response to the likelihood of raising property taxes, Carthan said she would give back her salary to show she will do her part in reducing the budget deficit.
“In 2020, I’m writing the check back,” she said. “I will give back the $453 a week that I get to do this job.”
During the morning meeting, Commissioner Henry Mitchell let it be known that he voted against passing the current budget.
“The numbers don’t lie,” Mitchell said. “The budget looked good on paper, but I knew we would need (help) to get there. I told you so.”
Robinson said during the meeting Wednesday he was opposed to using recently received CARES Act money to help balance the budget.
“How are we going to address the public crisis,” Robinson said. “I thought we were sensitive to our citizens. Let it be used for what it is intended for.”
Jones said changes will occur in next year’s budget to prevent a repeat of what’s happening now.
“I heard the citizens on both ends,” Jones said. “Going into 2021, the budget will be very flat and tight.”
The county has until Aug. 31 to set the tax rate or ask the state for an extension.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.