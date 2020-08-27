The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to adopt a tax rate of 12.563 mills — a 27.8% increase over the rollback rate — during Thursday's special called virtual meeting.
The rollback rate is the rate that would have brought in the same amount of revenue as last year's tax rate. The state considers a millage rate over the rollback to be a tax increase.
The BOC had originally advertised a 32.96% tax rate increase. However, they appeared ready Wednesday to adopt a tax rate that would have been 18.45% above the rollback rate earlier in the week after public backlash that included an online petition, protests at the courthouse and taxpayers speaking against the increase during three public hearings. Ultimately, that lower rate didn't come to a vote and the BOC recessed the meeting Wednesday afternoon.
A proposal that would have increased the millage rate 13.44% was discussed Thursday. But that option also failed to come to a vote.
In the end, after debating for around four hours combined Wednesday and Thursday, the majority — a three-vote majority including Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and district Commissioners Kelly Robinson and Tarenia Carthan — voted for the tax rate increase, saying it was needed to make up for a budget shortfall.
Commissioners Ann Guider and Henry Mitchell both cast no votes. Guider had presented over $5 million in budget cuts that would have lessened the burden on taxpayers, but she was unable to round up the two other votes needed to get the cuts through.
"This was the biggest, and toughest decision that we have made as a board," Jones said before adjourning the Thursday meeting, that lasted an hour and 12 minutes, which included a 15-minute recess.
Guider and Mitchell both also voted against the 2020 budget, which the BOC adopted last December.
“Whoever voted on this budget, needs to own it and vote for a millage rate,” said Guider.
“Those that voted need to take ownership, and stand up and own it,” Mitchell said. “You can’t run now. You can try to sneak out of the backdoor. I’m still a part of the team.”
Check back for more and pick up the Weekend edition of the Sentinel for complete coverage.
