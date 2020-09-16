The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to allow sales of retail packaged alcohol 90 minutes earlier on Sundays.
The county ordinance change takes effect starting this Sunday, Sept. 20, according to county Planning and Zoning Manager Ron Roberts.
That means folks visiting convenience stores, grocery stores, package stores and other retailers located in unincorporated Douglas County can pick up beer, wine and other adult beverages Sundays beginning at 11 a.m.
The Douglasville City Council adopted a similar ordinance change last week and stores within the city limits were able to sell packaged alcohol at 11 a.m. on Sundays as of this past Sunday, Sept. 13.
Previously, residents who wanted to purchase alcoholic drinks at grocery stores, convenience stores and other outlets had to wait until 12:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Restaurants in Douglasville and Douglas County have been able to sell alcoholic drinks starting at 11 a.m. since 2018, when voters approved the “Brunch Bill.”
The moves by the city and county come after Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 879 into law. That legislation allows cities and counties that both already had Sunday package sales approved by voters and already had 11 a.m. on-premise sales to change the time citizens can purchase alcoholic beverages at stores.
Until 2011, retail package sales of alcohol were prohibited in Georgia on Sundays.
Douglasville and Douglas County voters approved referendums allowing Sunday package sales in 2012. Sunday on-premise alcohol sales was also approved by Douglas County voters in 2012, which Douglasville voters approved in the late 1990s.
