Douglas County taxpayers have one last chance to voice their opinion about a proposed property tax rate hike at Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners virtual meeting.
Following public comments session, commissioners will vote on a proposed 18.45% increase in the tax rate to make up for 2020 budget shortfall.
Last week, several citizens voiced their disapproval of the proposed tax rate hike.
The BOC is proposing a millage rate of 11.638, which is 18.45% higher than the rollback rate, which is what the rate would have to be to generate the same amount of revenue as the millage rate set last year. The BOC had originally advertised a millage rate of 13.063 that would have been 32.95% over the rollback rate. The state considers millage rates above the rollback rate to be tax increases and requires three public hearings.
But after an online petition and two public hearings where many citizens spoke out and protested outside the courthouse, the BOC made budget cuts and added furlough days for employees to lessen the proposed millage increase.
Following a lengthly public comment session, the BOC approved a new $93 million budget that included $8.2 million in reductions from the various county departments.
Including in the budget cuts was five mandatory furlough days for all county employees, including contract workers and first responders. The move will shave about $723,857 from the budget.
Over the last two years, millage rollbacks totaled $5.6 million.
Under the 18.45% proposal, a homeowner whose residence is valued at about $200,000, would see their annual property tax bill increase by around $105 or $9 a month.
During last week’s meeting, commissioners blamed spending by the previous administration and the coronavirus pandemic for the budget shortfall.
“The pandemic threw everybody under the bus. Like game over, everybody start over,” said Commissioner Kelly Robinson, who heads the finance committee.
However, several citizens voiced their disproval of the current board’s spending, prompting one citizen to call the BOC “fiscally irresponsible.”
The citizen said commissioners were “spending as if it was coming from a bottomless pit.”
Citizens wishing to speak during Wednesday’s public hearing session can contact County Clerk Lisa Watson by email at lwatson@co.douglas.ga.us or by leaving a voicemail at 770-920-7416 by 5 p.m. today.
