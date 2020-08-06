The Douglas County Board of Education voted Monday to adopt a $253 million budget for Fiscal Year 2021. The budget approved is a little more than a million dollars higher than the tentative budget approved by the BOE on July 20.
Greg Denney, chief financial officer for the school system, said final tax digest numbers from the county are up 6% and show the school system will receive nearly $800,000 more in revenues than originally projected.
The school system is projected to use $1.8 million of its $44 million reserve fund to balance the budget.
The budget adopted includes funding for step raises for staff and avoids job cuts and furlough days for employees.
Additionally, since the tentative budget was presented two weeks ago, the district has added funding for class-size reduction substitutes at a cost of $268,225 and added eight FLEX Academy teaching positions at an estimated cost of $656,959.
Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said the additional class-size reduction employees are important in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Whenever we have face to face, it’s important to keep our teachers safe as well as our students safe,” North told the school board. “And so embedded in this budget is the staff so that we can make sure that we’re able to meet the social distancing.”
In addition to adopting the budget at Monday’s meeting, the school board also approved the purchase of 70 temperature-scanning kiosks for $129,544.80. The BOE had already purchased 35 kiosks so that each school in the district had one kiosk at the main entrance. North said the 70 additional kiosks will allow each school to have kiosks at three entrances instead of one.
The school board also approved the purchase of 5,000 chairs and 60 chair racks for $103,934. Each school will receive 100 chairs for “alternative learning spaces” such as cafeterias, gymnasiums and hallways to learn and maintain social distancing protocols.
The temperature-scanning kiosks and chairs are being paid for with SPLOST money.
School is set to start Aug. 17 in Douglas County. Classes will be entirely online for all general education students initially, though some special education students will be invited to come to their schools for in-person learning. North has said the district will continue to evaluate the spread of COVID-19 in the community working with public health officials in determining when all students will be given the option to return to in-person learning.
The budget adopted Monday is based on lowering the BOE’s maintenance and operations millage rate from 19.65 mills to 19.60, which is still 5.31% above the so-called “rollback” rate that produces the same total revenue on the current year’s tax digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
The state requires the BOE to hold three public hearings on the millage rate. The first two hearings are tentatively set for Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. The final hearing is set for Aug. 24 at 8 a.m., which is when the school board also plans to adopt the millage rate.
