The Douglas County Board of Education adopted its maintenance and operations (M&O) and bond millage rates by a 4-0 vote at a called meeting Monday morning. Post 4 member Michelle Simmons was the only member not in attendance.
The vote came after the third and final scheduled public hearing on the millage rates at 8 a.m. Monday, during which no one from the public spoke.
The M&O tax rate was set at 19.60 mills, down from 19.65 last year. The bond millage was set at 1 mill, down from 1.1 a year ago.
“This is the fifth consecutive year the board has lowered the millage rate,” Superintendent Trent North said. “We are proud that during the COVID-19 pandemic and even with a 10% reduction in state funding, we have been able to lower the millage rate.”
The M&O tax rate adopted, while lower, is still above the rollback rate of 18.916 mills, which is the rate needed to collect the same amount of revenue collected last year with this year’s tax digest.
Monday’s vote wraps up the school board’s budget process for the 2020-21 school year.
The school board usually adopts its budget in June and its millage rates in July. However, this year, Douglas, like other systems across the state, had to wait on the General Assembly — which went into recess in March when the pandemic first hit the state and reconvened in late June — to adopt the state budget. The state budget included 10% across-the-board reductions to state agency budgets including the Department of Education.
The BOE voted Aug. 3 to adopt a $253 million budget for Fiscal Year 2021. The school system is projected to use $1.8 million of its $44 million reserve fund to balance the budget.
The budget adopted includes funding for step raises for staff and avoids job cuts and furlough days for employees.
Additionally, the budget includes funding for class-size reduction substitutes at a cost of $268,225 and added eight FLEX Academy teaching positions at an estimated cost of $656,959.
The school system has been awarded $4.9 million from the federal CARES Act. The CARES Act funds allowed the district to remove utility expenses from the general budget and be paid for by the federal funds. That $4.9 million is where the new police department salary and benefit costs are charged, according to the school system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.