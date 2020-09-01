A former local principal at the center of a Facebook firestorm over disparaging comments about supporters of President Trump is no longer with the Douglas County School System.
Superintendent Trent North made the announcement in a statement Tuesday afternoon after wrapping up an investigation into the comments posted to Hayes’ personal Facebook account last month.
“Controversial comments made recently on social media do not reflect the values of the Douglas County School System,” North said in the statement. “Our school system is committed to providing students with an exceptional learning experience in a safe, inclusive environment. Based on the outcome of an investigation and consulting with our school legal counsel, Dr. Nicole Hayes is no longer employed by the Douglas County School System.”
In the Aug. 20 post attributed to Hayes, a former principal at Chestnut Log Middle who was working in the school system’s central office, Trump supporters are referred to as “low social economic white people who at best have high school diplomas” and says they “share” his “racist, sexist, values.”
Hayes, in a Facebook post Aug. 21, said her account was hacked and that she does not “share the comments and opinions that were posted under my name and likeness.”
The Facebook post, which contains several grammatical errors, reads in its entirety: “I find it so sad that most Trump supports don’t get it and won’t. Which is why it really isn’t even worth attempting to hold a conversation with them. The comments supporting him really helped prove a point I didn’t won’t to believe. If someone supports Trump they share is racist, sexist, values. Most racist don’t even get that they are racist just like white racist can’t even see their white entitlement. It is very unfortunate that the majority of Trump supporters are uneducated low social economic white people who at best have high school diplomas. The others support him because of what they do for their personal pockets.”
North issued a forceful statement a day after the post appeared on Hayes’ Facebook page: "These comments do not represent the guiding mission of the Douglas County School System. We are committed to providing our diverse student body with the opportunity to learn and achieve at their highest level. We expect all employees to adhere to the highest standards of professionalism, both on campus and off. Our Code of Ethics includes responding and behaving in a manner that reflects the values of the Douglas County School System.”
The Board of Education addresses Social Media use by employees under Policy IFBG Internet Acceptable Use. The following is included under Acceptable Communication Methods:
Social Media for Instructional Purposes – Any content staff members publish, pictures they post, or dialogue they maintain, whether in Facebook, Twitter, a blog, a discussion thread or other website should never compromise the professionalism, integrity and ethics in their role as a DCSS professional. A good question that staff members should ask themselves before posting or emailing a message is, “Would I mind if that information appeared on the front page of the local newspaper?” If the answer is “yes,” then do not post it. Email and social networking sites are very public places.”
