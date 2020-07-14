The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County was among 148 organizations that received part of a $1 million CARES Act grant recently.
The Resiliency Grant comes from funds from the Georgia Council for Arts (GCA), a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
There were 148 organizations across the state that were awarded funding for operation support.
Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges and multi-discipline arts entities, according to a news release.
“Georgia arts organizations are an economic engine, and a collective of visionary leadership that has brought us together as one community, to heal, remember, confront challenges, and triumphantly celebrate joy,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Karen Paty in a statement released by the organization. “They comprise an industry devastated by COVID-19 and worth supporting and fighting for. We are grateful for the federal support of this essential industry, and while we wish we were able to support all of the organizations that sought this support, we are delighted to be able to fund a small portion of a resiliency plan for the 63 organizations that we are able to fund.”
In April, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) awarded 40% of the agency’s funding provided by Congress in the CARES Act, nearly $30 million, to state and territorial arts agencies and regional arts organizations for their funding programs to ensure wide distribution throughout the country.
Georgia received $507,900 in CARES Act funding, which the Georgia Council for the Arts received $507,900 from CARES Act funding, which was uutilized for its Resiliency Grant. An additional $60,000 was awarded to GCA from South Arts to support rural and/or culturally specific organizations through this program.
One hundred and seventy-one organizations submitted applications for this grant program, requesting a total of $1.78 million.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County intends to utilize the funds received to support the CAC’s operating expenses incurred during the fiscal year.
“We are honored and grateful to receive this grant and to be recognized as an arts council that deserves funding during these challenging times,” CAC Executive Director Emily Lightner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.