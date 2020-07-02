SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North announced Tuesday he has chosen a longtime Douglas County educator to launch the school system’s digital learning option this fall. This new flexible, standalone digital learning opportunity allows students to learn from the comfort of their home.
Veteran educator Tara Campbell will serve as principal of the Flexible Learning for Educational Excellence (FLEX Academy). The digital program kicks off the first day of the 2020-2021 school year with a team of teachers dedicated to online and at home learning.
Campbell said the FLEX Academy offers families an unprecedented level of flexibility in learning.
“I am excited students now have an in-home option to continue learning this school year,” Campbell said. “Whether they choose 100% digital learning or elect to embrace optional, in person small group tutoring, every student can succeed.”
She added that FLEX Academy students will have opportunities to interact with other students. Beginning their second semester, FLEX academy students may take part in extracurricular and athletic activities at their zoned schools.
Campbell brings nearly three decades of classroom and administrative experience to the role.
She taught middle school for 21 years at Fairplay Middle School, the same school she attended as a student. She later served students as an English Language Arts specialist and assistant principal.
Campbell holds a master’s degree in elementary education, a specialist degree in curriculum and instruction, and a doctorate in teaching and learning from Georgia State University.
North said he is excited about the experience Campbell brings to the FLEX Academy.
“For over three decades, Dr. Campbell has committed herself to serving the students of Douglas County,” he said. “She is an energetic, highly qualified and compassionate leader. With her leadership, we look forward to seeing FLEX Academy students flourish and build on their educational foundation.”
FLEX Academy educators will deliver lessons from an online platform.
For K-5 students, success in the FLEX Academy will require hands-on parent involvement. Parents will monitor progress of children in grades 6-12.
The FLEX Academy will expand and continue beyond the COVID-19 crisis. The permanent program will have limited enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year.
