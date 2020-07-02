Cobb & Douglas Public Health issued a public health alert Wednesday due to what it is describing as a “substantial rise in daily confirmed positive COVID-19 cases” in the two counties it serves.
Residents are strongly encouraged to follow public health guidelines with the Fourth of July weekend approaching.
Last week, the Cobb and Douglas district saw the highest number of reported cases since the pandemic began, according to the agency.
Douglas County had 971 confirmed positive cases and 36 deaths caused by COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed cases in Douglas is up 22% from 793 confirmed cases reported a week earlier on June 24.
Statewide, there were 84,237 confirmed cases as of Wednesday and 2,827 deaths, the state DPH reported.
Dr. Janet Memark, medical director for CDPH, said her advice to those who plan to get together for Fourth of July gatherings is the same as it would be for anyone coming into close contact with people outside of their immediate family unit.
“I feel that this is a critical time for us here in the metro Atlanta area,” Memark said. “We are seeing a rise in cases and rise in percentages of people coming back positive at our testing sites. Going into this holiday weekend, I can’t stress enough how important it is to do what we can to slow COVID-19 down. We must wear our masks, socially distance and stay home when we are sick. Please do not become complacent. Let’s protect as many of our family, friends and neighbors as we can.”
CDPH in its public health alert Wednesday notes that there has been a shift in people affected to a younger group from 20-40 years of age as compared to the 50-70 year olds testing positive for the disease in April and May.
While COVID-19 related 911 calls, emergency room visits and hospitalizations and need for ICU beds are all up in Cobb and Douglas counties, the death rate in the district is down, which is likely due to the fact that younger, healthier people who are able to recover more easily are being infected now, according to CDPH.
There are currently over 300 businesses who have been directly affected by COVID-19 throughout Cobb and Douglas counties in the past few weeks and 75 outbreaks are currently being investigated by CDPH epidemiology teams, the agency said.
Memark said more people are getting out and gathering around other people with less social distancing and less wearing of masks.
“You combine those things with a lifting of restrictions, the protests and other large gatherings, and a rise of cases is not surprising,” she said.
She added: “We really don’t have any other weapons between now and when we get a vaccine. We all must work together to protect each other. All we have are masks, socially distancing and staying home when you are sick.”
Cobb & Douglas Public Health in its alert Wednesday said it strongly advises that the medically-fragile and elderly continue to shelter in place as much as possible and only go out for essential services (e.g., medical care, food) through at least July 15 and monitor conditions before returning to normal activities.
Additionally, CDPH advises everyone to:
• Frequently wash their hands or use hand sanitizer,
• Stand 6 feet away from others when outside their home,
• Wear cloth masks when social distancing is not consistently possible,
• Stay at home when you are sick,
• Continue to frequently disinfect your home and business, and
• Avoid large gatherings (of more than 50 people).
For more information, visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org or www.dph.georgia.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.