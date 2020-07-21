By STAFF REPORTS
The Douglas County Chamber and Douglas County Sentinel announced the 2020 Businesses of Excellence during the GreyStone Power Luncheon on July 15.
Businesses are recognized for successful operations and growth as well as service in the community.
“The Chamber is proud to recognize the important role that small businesses play in Douglas County and its economy,” said President and CEO Sara Ray.
Sentinel Publisher Rachael Raney announced the winners at the luncheon.
The Chamber’s Small Business Committee created the Businesses of Excellence designation in 2011 and has since recognized over 96 businesses. The 12 recipients from this year are eligible for the Small Business of the Year Award given at the Winter Ball in February 2021.
In the 10th year of offering the Businesses of Excellence Awards, the Chamber received over 25 nominations. After being nominated by the community and their peers, each company completed a thorough application covering company information, growth, community involvement, and overcoming adversity, amongst other criteria. An independent panel of judges composed of business professionals and community leaders reviewed the applications, met to discuss their findings and made their selections.
The 2020 Businesses of Excellence are
• ALL Print Marketing & Media Solutions
• Boomerang Sanitation
• Burke’s Grill
• Douglas Dental Care
• FAME Internet Marketing
• Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory
• Majestic Etiquette, LLC
• Medicas Medical Clinic
• Metro Garage Doors, Insulation & Fireplaces, Inc.
• Stallings Insurance Agency
• Wenck Travel
• West Georgia Cornhole, LLC
For more information about the 2020 Businesses of Excellence, please contact the Douglas County Chamber at 770-942-5022 or visit www.douglas countygeorgia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.