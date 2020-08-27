In order to increase awareness and promote health and wellness related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Douglasville has launched a campaign called “Take Care, Douglasville.”
The campaign was announced in a release Tuesday by Community Relations Director Jason Post.
“The city is not requiring masks, rather, we are recommending the use of masks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Mayor Rochelle Robinson said. “This campaign is a way to interact with the community in a fun way. Having to wear masks has taken some getting used to, but if we can find ways to have fun with it, hopefully we can shorten the period that they’re necessary.”
As part of the campaign, the city will provide masks, yard signs, window clings, and buttons available for pickup at the Douglasville Welcome Center located at 12385 Veterans Memorial Highway in downtown Douglasville.
The city is inviting residents, visitors, and businesses to “take the pledge” by visiting www.Douglasville GA.gov/takecare. Those visiting the website and taking the pledge can reserve masks, signs, stickers, and buttons, all of which are available in limited quantities.
The city is also taking the campaign to its social media accounts. Citizens are urged to Like and follow the city’s accounts and show who they are masking for.
“Allowing our residents and followers to explain for who, and why they have decided to wear masks and submitting photos of themselves, their families, even their pets, engages and allows them to further build a sense of community,” Post said.
The Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is also working with local businesses to take a pledge committing to operate with precautions related to COVID-19. Social distancing and promoting the wearing of masks will be at the forefront of this pledge. The CVB will provide a list of businesses that have taken the pledge on their website, www. VisitDouglasville.com.
“It’s important for residents and visitors to know that their local businesses are open and safe to visit,” said Douglasville Tourism Program Manager Samantha Rosado. “Tourism dollars are vital to our local economy and knowing that Douglasville is safe to visit keeps that economy going.”
Masks, signs, and buttons can be picked up from the Douglasville Welcome Center during normal business hours.
Those wishing to participate can also follow the city’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Cityof DouglasvilleGA/ or log onto the city’s website at www.DouglasvilleGA.gov.
