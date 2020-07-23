The Douglasville City Council discussed a proposed mask ordinance at Monday’s committee meeting but was advised against adopting it by a city attorney.
A six-page ordinance mandating the wearing of face coverings in the city limits was discussed at Monday’s meeting, which included penalties for violators.
Mayor Pro Tem Terry Miller said that Chief Assistant City Attorney Suzan Littlefield advised the council not move forward with the adoption of the ordinance because of current executive orders from Gov. Brian Kemp.
Miller said Littlefield was concerned the city could be “personally liable for potentially injured businesses.”
Kemp’s orders state that cities and counties can not pass more restrictive orders than what he has in place. The governor has strongly advised citizens to wear face coverings but has not mandated it.
Several cities, including Atlanta, Savannah and Athens, have passed face mask ordinances in recent weeks as coronavirus cases have spiked.
The Douglasville ordinance would have covered people eight-and-over with some exemptions for those with medical conditions that would prevent them from wearing face covering.
The ordinance would have given police authority to issue a written warning for a first offense and would have allowed for a fine up to $250 for additional offenses.
The city and county governments are working to educate people on slowing the spread of COVID-19 with a campaign that includes the placement of digital signs on Chapel Hill and Lee roads encouraging citizens to wear masks.
The Douglas County government is requiring people entering the courthouse to wear face coverings and have their temperature checked upon entering the building.
In recent weeks, several national retailers and supermarkets have began requiring their customers to wear face coverings while shopping.
The Douglasville ordinance would have called for schools and childcare establishments to “develop face covering policies and procedures” in line with public health recommendations.
Kemp is suing Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms after she passed an ordinance requiring face coverings. The case was postponed Tuesday after two judges recused themselves from the legal battle over pandemic requirements.
The case has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday and will be streamed live online.
Miller said Douglasville might take up the measure again if Bottoms wins the court battle.
“It is something that I will look into,” he said via phone Wednesday afternoon. “I know a couple more council members that are interested in it.”
Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson spoke briefly about face coverings during Monday’s regular-scheduled meeting but did not mention the proposed ordinance that was discussed in the committee meeting.
“We can not go beyond Gov. Kemp’s state orders,” she said. “He is not pleased with the cities that are passing the ordinances.”
Robinson said the city will launch a cable TV campaign for wearing masks and has purchased 12 billboards to encourage citizens to wear masks.
“We are not mandating a mask cover for citizens,” she said. “We can not do that. We are recommending it for everyone.”
