CLARIFICATION
A story in the May 1-2 Weekend edition of the Sentinel headlined “Douglasville receives $160K grant from ARC” quotes Mayor Rochelle Robinson as saying the grant will pay for a study looking at ways to improve Highway 5. Douglasville Community Relations Director Jason Post clarified that the grant will actually be used for the Douglasville Town Center Implementation Strategy and that the Highway 5 study will be funded by other sources.
