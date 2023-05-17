UWG Graduation

The University of West Georgia conferred 1,350 degrees today — including an honorary doctorate to Zac Brown, musician and singer-songwriter — during its Spring 2023 Commencement as a new class of Wolves turned their tassels.

In his Commencement remarks, UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly encouraged graduates to continue in their personal development as they become who they want to be.

