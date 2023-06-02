With the month of June celebrating Great Outdoors Month and National Get Outdoors Day being celebrated on June 10th, now is the perfect time to … you guessed it, Get Outdoors! From north Georgia’s Mountains and south Georgia’s swamps and coastlines and everything in between, there are plenty of options to get outdoors and explore the state’s vast outdoor offerings. Many don’t even realize the variety of offerings available in their own backyards at Georgia’s State Parks and Historic Sites.
Below are 10 ways to get outdoors and explore throughout the month of June and beyond
1. Hike to the top of Black Rock Mountain State Park to see four states! “Ohh” and “ahhh” at the views located at Georgia’s highest state park, Black Rock Mountain State Park. Nestled in the Blue Ridge mountains, this eye-opening park offers visitors views of Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee all in one visit at the summit. Both the Cowee Overlook and Black Rock Mountain’s scenic overlook at the visitor center parking lot showcase up-to 80-mile vistas across the Blue Ridge Mountains. GaStateParks.org/BlackRockMountain
2. Hike a Marble Mine at James S. Floyd — Hike into history along the Marble Mine Trail and immerse yourself in tranquility of one of Georgia’s best kept secrets. Enjoy hiking, fishing, and camping in the state’s geologically significant Ridge and Valley region. GaStateParks.org/JamesHFloyd
3. Visit the Watson Mill Bridge — One of the most picturesque spots, the Watson Mill Bridge contains the longest covered bridge in the state, spanning 229 feet across the South Fork River. Built in 1885 by Washington (W.W.) King, son of freed slave and famous covered-bridge builder Horace King, the bridge is supported by a town lattice truss system held firmly together with tree nails. GaStateParks.org/WatsonMillBridge
4. Camp with your Canine: Want to camp out for Get Outdoors Month, but lacking a companion, there is always man or woman’s best friend! On the hunt for pet-friendly campsites? More than 40 Georgia State Parks have campgrounds that welcome dogs of all breeds and sizes with no extra pet fee. A few scenic choices include Sweetwater Creek State Park in Lithia Springs, Black Rock Mountain State Park near Clayton, Chattahoochee Bend State Park near Newnan, or Magnolia Springs State Park near Millen. For a list of pet-friendly campsites, visit GaStateParks.org/Camping.
5. Tree Climbing at Panola Mountain State Park: Panola Mountain State Park , also part of the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area, is located just 15 minutes from Atlanta and is a recreational haven for all ages and interests. This expansive one-of-a-kind state park offers tree top excursions—wild climbs, night climbs, sleeping in the trees, group climbs, introduction climbs and so much more. GaStateParks.org/PanolaMountain
6. Bring the Family to Heritage Farm at General Coffee — One of southern Georgia’s “best kept secrets,” this park is known for agricultural history shown at Heritage Farm, with log cabins, a corn crib, tobacco barn, cane mill and other exhibits. Children enjoy seeing the park’s farm animals, which usually include goats, sheep, chickens, pigs, and donkeys. GaStateParks.org/GeneralCoffee
7. Go Coastal: Located near historic Savannah, Skidaway Island State Park narrows, a part of Georgia’s Intracoastal Waterway. Trails wind through maritime forest and past salt marsh, leading to a boardwalk and observation tower. Visitors can watch for deer, fiddler crabs, raccoon, egrets and other wildlife. GaStateParks.org/SkidawayIsland
8. Paddle in a black water swamp at George L. Smith State Park: Kayakers and Canoeist’s will enjoy making their way around the black swamp waters at George L. Smith. Be sure to keep your eye out for gopher tortoises, beavers or maybe even some alligator eyes watching you as you explore beneath thick stands of cypress and tupelo trees draped with Spanish moss. GaStateParks.org/GeorgeLSmith
9. Tee it Up at Laura S. Walker — Located near the northern edge of the mysterious Okefenokee Swamp, this park is home to fascinating creatures and plants, including alligators and carnivorous pitcher plants. The Lakes 18-hole golf course features a clubhouse, golf pro and junior/senior rates. Each fairway and landing area is defined with gentle, links-style mounds that accentuate the course’s three lakes. GaStateParks.org/LauraSWalker
10. Play a Round of Disc Golf at Richard B. Russell — This park is known for its well-kept disc golf course, where Frisbee-style discs are thrown into metal baskets. This sport is easy to learn and can be enjoyed by all ages. In addition to that, this park also boasts some of the state’s finest fishing and boating. GaStateParks.org/RichardBRussell
