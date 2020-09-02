special to the Sentinel
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners in collaboration with the Communications and Community Relations Department have decided to produce four virtual September Saturdays celebrations instead of celebrating the annual event in the traditional way on the Douglas County Courthouse grounds to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus.
September Saturdays was originally created with the meaning of community in mind where residents gather to enjoy fun, music, fellowship, camaraderie, and inclusion. The 18th Annual September Saturdays Virtual Edition intends to uphold that message and continue its legacy in a unique way.
“Though we are not celebrating in the traditional way with food vendors and non-food vendor booths set up on the grounds of the courthouse, we would like to encourage everyone to watch the special programs and comment on our social media platforms and remain engaged,” said Rick Martin, director of communications and community relations. “We look forward to celebrating the 19th Annual September Saturdays Festival in 2021 in our more traditional setting outside on the grounds of the Douglas County Courthouse and resume the opportunity to raise funding for our Douglas County Schools nonprofit organization Communities in Schools.”
Starting on Sept. 5, these special celebration programs will air each Saturday in the month of September at 7 p.m. on all the Dctv23 platforms which include Comcast Channel 23, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, dctv23 Facebook page, and Douglas County Happenings Facebook Page.
District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell, III and Communications and Media Specialist Lena Hardy are hosting the programs consisting of special interviews, musical performances, and special guests. Set your reminders for four evenings of celebration and community togetherness.
Below is a list of premiere dates and themes for each show:
• Saturday, Sept. 5: Honoring First Responders, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 12: Honoring Community, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 19: Honoring Healthcare Workers, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 26: Honoring Armed Forces, 7 p.m.
