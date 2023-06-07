The 2023 Hydrangea Festival in Douglas County was a big success. Award-winning local photographer Janet Newton was on hand for the festival, touring the flower show held at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art and the many gardens included on the popular garden tour. Many of her photos appeared in Tuesday’s Sentinel. A few more of Newton’s photos from the festival are included today.
