The September garden is what we’ve been waiting for all summer long. In winter, we planned our gardens, in spring we planted them. Through the long, hot summer, we watered and we fertilized. And now, in this space at the end of one season and the beginning of the next, we have time to enjoy, for just a short time, the fruits of our labors.
In September, more than any other month in the growing year, this is the time when I enjoy most and worry least about the garden.
To my mind, it’s still too humid and too hot to take on serious planting projects in the garden, like installing shrubs or new flower beds. Any vegetable that are going in the raised bed will be slipped in as the summer vegetables are pulled out. And that leaves time to putter, prune and pluck in the garden. And time to sit on the porch watching the hummingbirds skim the flower border, the Gulf fritillary butterflies kiss the zinnias and various wasps descend on the bronze fennel.
It’s a brief window of time before I need to get serious about getting the garden ready for the winter. The annual date of first frost for our corner of Georgia is November 7, giving us a little less than two months to enjoy the warm season garden.
Following are my favorite things happening in my September garden. Let me know what your favorites are.
1. Marigolds. This was the year I discovered that marigolds are incredibly easy to grow from seed. I grew “Big Duck Orange,” a real winner, full of fluffy puffs of golden petals. I started the seeds in March and transplanted them late, in mid-June. They’ve been blooming non-stop since the first of August and I expect them to continue right up until frost. Marigolds can handle a bit of neglect, like a few days without water, and bounce right back. My garden plan for 2021 includes growing marigolds from seed.
2. Basil. My vegetable garden was kind of ho-hum this summer. I harvested a lot of hopes and dreams, but just two zucchini, a handful of tomatoes and a single pepper. But the basil is still going strong.
I like to use basil a couple of ways. First, when I make homemade garden bouquets for friends, I’ll add lengthy stems of basil along with coleus, hydrangea, zinnias and sprigs of rosemary and lavender.
Another favorite use for basil is in cooking. One summer batch of pesto is usually enough for my family, but I really like adding whole stems of basil to tomato soups and sauces while they cook (I pull it out just before serving).
At the end of the season, I’ll gather up what’s left of the basil, pull off the leaves and process with a little bit of lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper and make a puree. I’ll freeze the puree and pull it out in winter to flavor soups and stews.
3. Lettuces. The cooler and wetter weather this month is perfect for growing salad greens. Lettuce seeds germinate best around 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Lettuce seedlings are also available in garden centers right now. To get a quick start on the season, last week, I pulled up my played-out zinnias and transplanted arugula and butter lettuce seedlings in their place.
Lettuce and other tender greens like spinach are ideal candidates for succession growing, where you sow seeds every week for successive harvests. Learn more about growing lettuce in this Extension publication: https://extension.uga.edu/publications/detail.html?
4. Garden spiders. Every fall without fail, I’m tagged in Facebook and asked to identify a “scary spider” and should it live or die? The pictures are always of yellow garden spiders. These are beneficial spiders that will eat other insects. Since my girls were very young, we look for the garden spiders around our house every September and try to give them room to work. After reading the book “Charlotte’s Web,” we name every spider “Charlotte.”
When a garden spider sets up her web near your garden, it means you are doing things right. Let her be, if you can.
5. Swallowtail caterpillars. These black and white striped guys with yellow dots will be butterflies in a few weeks. Right now, I watch them chow down on the parsley in the garden.
Growing parsley (and other plants for pollinators) was one of my garden goals for 2020, and I’m so pleased with how it worked out. Curly parsley grows into a nice, very green rounded shape that makes a lovely border to a flower bed. In fall, mix it in with pansies and flowering kales. Parsley is a biennial, so it will last about a year. The parsley I planted last fall bolted in June. I trimmed down the flower stalks soon after, and left the plants to nurture whatever wildlife they could. The swallowtail caterpillars appeared September 1st.
Caterpillars may seem scary if you don’t know what you’re dealing with. Many are beneficial and because they do good in your garden, take a few minutes to identify any caterpillars (and other insect life, too!) in your garden. A Google search will usually work, and you can always contact the Extension office with questions about insects.
Lucy Mercer is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
