Wellstar Health System, one of Georgia’s largest and most integrated healthcare systems, announced that Atlanta magazine recognized 69 Wellstar physicians on its 2020 "Top Doctors" list in the July issue. This list is compiled annually from nominations by physicians of their medical industry peers whom they consider to be among the best in their region in their medical specialty. The number of Wellstar doctors named to the distinguished list increased 21 percent from 2019 to 2020.
"As a community-based, not-for-profit health system, Wellstar physicians are focused on providing high-quality patient-centered care to everyone who comes through our doors," said John A. Brennan, M.D., executive vice president and chief clinical integration officer of Wellstar Health System. "Wellstar is extremely proud of the doctors recognized by this prestigious list published annually by Atlanta magazine, as well as all of our team members who continue to deliver outstanding care to our patients."
Atlanta magazine's “Top Doctors” list is compiled by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a leading healthcare research and information company founded to help consumers reach America's top doctors and hospitals. Physicians are nominated by their peers and selected after a rigorous screening process that reviews professional, educational, and patient care excellence. The final list with detailed information about the doctor's education, training, and medical expertise is included in Atlanta magazine's July 2020 issue.
Below is the complete list of Wellstar physicians that were honored on the 2020 list:
• John Vickery, Allergy & Immunology
• Mohammad Kooshkabadi, Cardiac Electrophysiology
• Bryan Piedad, Cardiac Electrophysiology
• Michael Riley, Cardiac Electrophysiology
• Narendra Kanuru, Cardiac Electrophysiology
• Bruce Alayof, Cardiovascular Disease
• Mindy Gentry, Cardiovascular Disease
• Barry Mangel, Cardiovascular Disease
• Janice Warner, Dermatology
• George Dobo, Dermatology
• Jodi Ganz, Dermatology
• Jennifer Jones, Dermatology
• Israel Orija, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
• Jean Molinary, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
• Daryl Sherrod, Family Medicine
• George Brown, Family Medicine
• Thomas Gearhard, Family Medicine
• Sachin Goel, Gastroenterology
• Judy Oh, Gastroenterology
• Jeffrey Hines, Gynecologic Oncology
• Mark McBride, Hand Surgery
• Amber Driskell, Internal Medicine
• Ebon Bourne, Internal Medicine
• Chukwuma Onyeije, Maternal & Fetal Medicine
• Stephanie Riemann, Neurology
• Jay Cinnamon, Neuroradiology
• Angela Hudson, Obstetrics & Gynecology
• Carlos Alarcon, Obstetrics & Gynecology
• Mary Chappell, Obstetrics & Gynecology
• Kimberly Huffman, Obstetrics & Gynecology
• Terry Kelley, Obstetrics & Gynecology
• Colleen Killian, Obstetrics & Gynecology
• Natalie Needham, Obstetrics & Gynecology
• Elizabeth Taghechian, Obstetrics & Gynecology
• Jerry Berland, Ophthalmology
• Mark Berman, Ophthalmology
• Monica Bratton, Ophthalmology
• Charles Ho, Ophthalmology
• Denise Johnson, Ophthalmology
• Robert Titelman, Orthopaedic Surgery
• Erroll Bailey, Orthopaedic Surgery
• Stephanie Martin, Orthopaedic Surgery
• Tapan Daftari, Orthopaedic Surgery
• Robert Kelly, Orthopaedic Surgery
• Douglas Lundy, Orthopaedic Surgery
• Raymond Schettino, Otolaryngology
• Roy Schottenfeld, Otolaryngology
• David Parks, Otolaryngology
• Larry Clements, Pediatrics
• Christian Williams, Pediatrics
• Richard King, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
• M Keith Hanna, Plastic Surgery
• Russell French, Pulmonary Disease
• William Dowdell, Pulmonary Disease
• Jody Hughes, Pulmonary Disease
• Keith Rott, Rheumatology
• Kelly Weselman, Rheumatology
• Philip Ramsay, Surgery
• Harry Lightfoot, Surgery
• Richard Myung, Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
• Theolyn Price, Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
• Kevin Windom, Urogynecology/Female Pelvic Med & Reconstruct Surgery
• Murphy Townsend, Urology
• Scott Miller, Urology
• Thomas Murphy, Vascular & Interventional Radiology
• Alan Zuckerman, Vascular & Interventional Radiology
• Arun Chervu, Vascular Surgery
• Shariq Sayeed, Vascular Surgery
• Steven, Oweida, Vascular Surgery
ABOUT WELLSTAR HEALTH SYSTEM
At Wellstar, people are at the center of everything we do. By listening actively to what people want, need and expect from their healthcare, Wellstar is able to provide “More than Healthcare. PeopleCare.” — at every age and stage. Nationally ranked and locally recognized for our personal, high-quality care, inclusive culture, and exceptional doctors and team members, Wellstar provides access to compassionate, high-quality care through our: 11 hospitals; 250+ medical office locations; 9 cancer centers; 55 rehabilitation centers; 3 hospice facilities; 1 retirement village; 21 imaging centers; 15 urgent care locations; and 5 health parks. As one of the largest and most integrated healthcare systems in Georgia, Wellstar is growing our services, footprint, capabilities, and ability to meet evolving patient needs. Our passion for people extends into the communities we serve. As a not-for-profit health system, we thoughtfully reinvest annually in prevention and wellness programs, as well as charity care for eligible patients. Our Wellstar Foundation also supports our mission to enhance the health and well-being of every person we serve with funding for equipment, services, and programs that provide more than healthcare. To learn more about how Wellstar is always listening, learning, and tailoring care to meet patients’ individual needs, visit wellstar.org.
