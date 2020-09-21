ABWA awards scholarship to Murray

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Douglas County ABWA and National ABWA Stephen Bufton Memorial Scholarships (SBMEF) awarded a $1,000 Scholarship to a student living in Carroll County.
Ebony Murray is the recipient of the $1,000 award. Murray is a 21-year-old nursing student that attends West Georgia Technical College. She is from Carrollton and graduated from Carrollton High in 2016 with honors. She has pursuits of becoming either a pediatric nurse or a labor and delivery nurse.
Each year, local chapters of ABWA offers SBMEF Scholarships to female students who will be attending accredited U.S. colleges, Universities, and or community/vocational schools. Students must attend a state of Georgia Technical College or state of Georgia University and have a GPA of 3.0 or higher to be considered.
Applications are submitted to SBMEF. There must be a minimum of three eligible completed applications in order for the scholarship to be awarded for each chapter that is a member of SBMEF.
Douglas County Charter Chapter is a chartered chapter of the American Business Women’s Association that was established in 1987.
