Locals named to Georgia Southern’s spring 2020 President’s List
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,800 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2020 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
• Mya Bailey of Douglasville
• Madeline Bercher of Winston
• Brooke Bransford of Douglasville
• Michael Brennan of Douglasville
• Cason Brown of Douglasville
• Alan Dooley of Douglasville
• Anna Gilbert of Douglasville
• Candice Hector of Douglasville
• Erika Henry-Mitchell of Douglasville
• Haley McGeathey of Douglasville
• Aiden Mintah-Jumbo of Douglasville
• Emily Ramirez of Douglasville
• Mallory Rice of Douglasville
• Madeline Sanders of Douglasville
• Lexie Saylors of Douglasville
• Victoria Sellers of Douglasville
• Ebony Smith of Douglasville
• Tamara Tanksley of Douglasville
• Cary Thomas of Douglasville
Locals named to Georgia Southern’s spring 2020 Dean’s List
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 4,200 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
• Chelsea Berry of Douglasville
• Jada Cadet of Douglasville
• Justin Cosby of Douglasville
• Katie Cullifer of Winston
• Alicia Cumberlander of Douglasville
• Declan Demarest of Douglasville
• Daryl Demarest of Douglasville
• Maura Ebdon of Douglasville
• Mckenzie Gobert of Lithia Springs
• Skyla Harden of Douglasville
• Charity Hollis of Douglasville
• Jade Hutchins of Douglasville
• Joshua Johnson of Douglasville
• Karrington Jones of Douglasville
• Taylor Kendrick of Douglasville
• Danielle Kirkland of Lithia Springs
• James Kuring of Douglasville
• Robyn Matthews of Douglasville
• Jaden Montgomery of Lithia Springs
• Emmanuela Nti of Lithia Springs
• Taylor Prince of Douglasville
• Ashley Reyes of Winston
• Kristen Rodgers of Douglasville
• Sheryl Sarpong of Lithia Springs
• Faith Shirley of Winston
• Nija Sparks of Douglasville
• Norman Stringer of Lithia Springs
• Lukas Sweeney of Douglasville
• William Wallace of Lithia Springs
• Jayda Warner of Douglasville
• Eryka Wheeler of Douglasville
• Autumn Williams of Douglasville
Locals named to Georgia Southern’s summer 2020 President’s List
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 250 students for excellence in academics on the Summer 2020 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
• Lukas Sweeney of Douglasville
• Mya Bailey of Douglasville
Locals named to Georgia Southern’s summer 2020 Dean’s List
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 300 students for excellence in academics on the Summer 2020 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
• Victoria Sellers of Douglasville
• Jackie Williams of Douglasville
• Joshua Johnson of Douglasville
• Justice Amofah of Lithia Springs
• Taylor Griggs of Douglasville
• William McJury of Douglasville
