BHAVSAR RECEIVES DEGREE FROM CUMBERLANDS
Ankurkumar Ashokkumar Bhavsar of Lithia Springs has received their Master of Science degree in Information Systems Security from University of the Cumberlands.
University of the Cumberlands conferred 1500 degrees this spring to its newest graduates. Graduates hailed from 44 states and several countries, including Latvia, India, Trinidad and Tobago, and Sweden, among others.
DALLAS, PURNELL NAMED TO BELMONT UNIVERSITY’S DEAN’S LIST
The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2020 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semster) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
• Tilien Dallas of Douglasville
• Deanna Purnell of Douglasville
LOCALS NAMED TO SPRING 2020 DEAN’S LIST AT BERRY COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Berry College. The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
• Jordyn Carney of Douglasville, GA
• Alexandra Carpenter of Winston, GA
• Katelin Horn of Winston, GA
• Andrew Mora of Douglasville, GA
LOCALS NAMED TO DEAN’S LIST AT SHORTER
Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the spring semester of 2020. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Students named to the list include:
• Jordan Bowzard of Douglasville, GA, majoring in Communication Studies
• Kayla George of Douglasville, GA, majoring in Theatre
• Niccole McMichael of Douglasville, GA, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
• Kathy Mikeal of Douglasville, GA, majoring in Christian Studies
• Maverick Beaudreau of Winston, GA, majoring in Communication Studies
STUDENTS MAKE DEAN’S LIST AT GEORGIA TECH FOR THE SPRING 2020 SEMESTER
The following students have earned the distinction of Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Spring 2020. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
• Stefanny Arcos of Douglasville
• Hayden Blodgett of Villa Rica
• Courtney Curtis of Douglasville
• Kendria Edouard of Douglasville
• Rusit Patel of Douglasville
• Priyesh Shah of Douglasville
• Ilene Soleyn of Douglasville
STUDENTS EARN FACULTY HONORS AT GEORGIA TECH
The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
• Jalen Brown of Douglasville
• Dan Li of Douglasville
• Emma Schroer of Douglasville
GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY ANNOUNCES SPRING 2020 PRESIDENT’S LIST
To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Students named to the President’s List from your coverage area include:
• Alora Fowler of Douglasville
• Akshil Patel of Douglasville
• Ada Wood of Winston
• Branda-Nesha Hill of Douglasville
• Brittany Smith of Winston
• Britni Wright of Douglasville
• Christian Guardado of Douglasville
• Cailyn Lockwood of Douglasville
• Cassandra Ramos of Douglasville
• Chrysae Robinson of Lithia Springs
• Deborah Cho of Douglasville
• Denae Williams of Douglasville
• Evan Shadix of Douglasville
• Fabian Kim of Douglasville
• Gabrielle James of Douglasville
• Isbah Nasir of Douglasville
• Jameson Hand of Douglasville
• Joshua Ingram of Lithia Springs
• Jhane Jones of Douglasville
• Jaye Kimsey of Douglasville
• Janasia Lewis of Douglasville
• Jazlyne Sanchez of Douglasville
• Justin Veasley of Douglasville
• Jorden Williams of Douglasville
• Kayla Anthony of Douglasville
• Kendra Cathey of Lithia Springs
• Khadija Ceesay of Douglasville
• Kaitlin Dumpere of Douglasville
• Kelsea Patrick of Douglasville
• Kyrah Ruiz of Lithia Springs
• Khaliyah Smith of Douglasville
• Lizette Arias of Douglasville
• Maia Bliss of Douglasville
• Mytiah Caldwell of Lithia Springs
• Maryurys Chavarria of Douglasville
• Mesfin Gezahegne of Douglasville
• Moriyah Johnson of Douglasville
• Muhammad Numan of Douglasville
• Oshane Tobias of Douglasville
• Priya Shah of Douglasville
• Renee Carodine of Douglasville
• Rachel Garcia-Aguirre of Douglasville
• Sandws Ahmady of Lithia Springs
• Spencer DeHart of Douglasville
• Samantha Henderson of Douglasville
• Samiyah Jefferson of Douglasville
• Sydney Jennings of Douglasville
• Sierra McIntosh of Douglasville
• Sashary Rosado of Douglasville
• Sonia Rosales of Douglasville
• Sima Saeed of Douglasville
• Serenity Wright of Douglasville
• Tyler Brantley of Douglasville
• Tanielia Campbell of Douglasville
• Taylor McConnell of Lithia Springs
• Vincent Cradler of Douglasville
• Victoria Pommells of Douglasville
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
SPRING 2020 GRADUATES ANNOUNCED AT UA
The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was:
• Victoria Attison of Winston, GA, who received a Master of Social Work.
• Majorie Breiding of Douglasville, GA, who received a Master of Social Work.
• Erica Brinson of Douglasville, GA, who received a Master of Social Work.
• Danielle Cooper of Douglasville, GA, who received a Educational Specialist.
• Sonja Harris of Douglasville, GA, who received a Educational Specialist.
• Shelly Mitchell of Douglasville, GA, who received a Master of Arts.
• Sarah Ridarick of Douglasville, GA, who received a Bachelor of Science.
• James Valdez of Douglasville, GA, who received a Bachelor of Science.
• Courtney Wiley of Douglasville, GA, who received a Master of Arts.
