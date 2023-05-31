Local students graduate from the University of Georgia
The University of Georgia recognized more than 7,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2023 Commencement exercises May 12.
“We are delighted to celebrate the incredible achievements of our University of Georgia students in the Class of 2023,” said President Jere W. Morehead. “Commencement offers students, friends and families an opportunity to recognize the tireless dedication UGA students have shown during their time on campus. We look forward to seeing all the great things these students will go on to do as alumni of the University of Georgia.”
• Liana Nicole Fiallos-Cuadros of Douglasville, GA, AB Linguistics.
• Nikisha Mukesh Patel of Douglasville, GA, PHARMD Pharmacy.
• Emma Jarrett of Douglasville, GA, AB Advertising.
• Corey James Sword of Douglasville, GA, AB Entertainment & Media Studies and AB Film Studies.
• Andrew Christopher Tait of Douglasville, GA, BSES Environmental Econ and Mgmt.
• Cason Wayne Brown of Douglasville, GA, BS Statistics.
• Alexis K Godfrey of Winston, GA, MACC Accounting.
• Jazmynn D Flewellen of Douglasville, GA, MS Applied Behavior Analysis.
• Codey Dartez Garcon of Douglasville, GA, BSFCS in Human Development and Family Sciences.
• Katie M Rubino of Douglasville, GA, BS Mathematics.
• Kamryn Julianna Dinning of Douglasville, GA, BSFCS in Human Development and Family Sciences.
• Elkanah Taye of Douglasville, GA, BSEE Electrical and Electronics Eng.
• Reece Alexandria White of Douglasville, GA, BBA Finance and BBA Marketing.
• Jayden Antwoyn Braxton of Douglasville, GA, BSED Social Studies Education.
• Jordan Kaylie Britt of Winston, GA, MS Applied Behavior Analysis.
• Yara Manasrah of Douglasville, GA, AB Communication Studies.
• Alexis Madison Hawthorn of Douglasville, GA, BBA Management.
• Spencer Cheney Johnson of Douglasville, GA, BBA Management Information Systems.
• Bodey MacGregor Gray of Douglasville, GA, BSED TESOL and World Language Educ.
• Joshua Ray Tidwell of Douglasville, GA, BBA Real Estate.
• Christopher Kelly Protzman of Douglasville, GA, BSME Mechanical Engineering.
• Abena Agyekum-Boateng of Douglasville, GA, BSBE Biological Engineering.
• Cameron Michael McLain of Douglasville, GA, BBA Finance.
• Fama Sarr of Douglasville, GA, BS Biology.
• Sara Ellen Hill of Douglasville, GA, BS Biology.
• Grace Katherine Wade of Douglasville, GA, BS Psychology.
• Aishat Bukola Lawal of Douglasville, GA, BS Biology.
• Bailey Suzanne Schmidt of Lithia Spgs, GA, MBA Business Administration.
• Seeta Parikshit Patel of Douglasville, GA, BS Biology.
• Carmiya Makayla Cooks of Lithia Spgs, GA, BSHP Health Promotion.
• Kimberly Crawford of Douglas-ville, GA, MED Reading Education.
• Kyle Mason Nuckles of Douglasville, GA, BS Biology.
• Jesus Alberto Macias of Lithia Spgs, GA, BS Biology.
• Alyssa Nicole Wright of Douglasville, GA, BS Psychology.
• Samuel Jefferson Roton of Douglasville, GA, DVM Veterinary Medicine.
• Adam Moroni Mauzy of Douglasville, GA, BS Biology.
Local students named to Dean’s List at Berry College
The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
• Ananya Achari of Winston, GA
• Alexandra Brookshire of Winston, GA
• Sydney Godfrey of Douglasville, GA
• Bailey Grayson of Winston, GA
• William Henley of Douglasville, GA
• Kontessa Joseph of Douglasville, GA
• Madison Massey of Douglasville, GA
• Leighton O’Dell of Winston, GA
• Ethan Posey of Douglasville, GA
• Kearston Powell of Douglasville, GA
• Amelia Mae Rothwell of Douglasville, GA
• Gabrielle Sexton of Winston, GA
• Kuannas Walker of Douglasville, GA
• Zachary Warren of Winston, GA
• Caleb Wiggins of Douglasville, GA
Locals graduate from Berry College
Berry College welcomed its newest class of graduates.
• Hayden Hayes of Douglasville
• Leighton O’Dell of Winston
• Trejohn Skinner of Douglasville
SNHU Announces Winter 2023 Dean’s List
It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2023 Dean’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
• Anita Ransom of Douglasville
• Porchia Williams of Douglasville
• Anecia Chavis-Puller of Douglasville
SNHU Announces Winter 2023 President’s List
It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2023 President’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
• Tunesia Smalley of Douglasville
• Terry Walker of Lithia Springs
• Taya Paige of Lithia Springs
• Crystal Oliver of Douglasville
• Brandi Strozier of Douglasville
Abbigayle Sutton Named to the Young Harris College Spring 2023 Dean’s List
Young Harris College is pleased to announce that Abbigayle Sutton of Douglasville, GA has been named to the College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.
Students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average or better are eligible to be named to the Dean’s List.
University of North Georgia announces President’s Lists for Spring 2023
University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2023 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List. Honorees included:
• Allison Mount of Douglasville, GA, on the President’s Honor Roll.
• Sarah Yancey of Douglasville, GA, on the President’s Honor Roll.
• Elliott Westbrook of Douglasville, GA, on the President’s Honor Roll.
• Karli Hollis of Douglasville, GA, on the President’s Honor Roll.
• Skylar Akins of Douglasville, GA, on the President’s Honor Roll.
• James Yancey of Douglasville, GA, on the President’s Honor Roll.
• Jonathan Dilts of Winston, GA, on the President’s Honor Roll.
University of North Georgia announces Dean’s Lists for Spring 2023
The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2023.
Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Honorees included:
• Cara Verner of Douglasville.
• Carly Shackelford of Douglasville.
• Sarah Boggs of Douglasville.
• John Yancey of Douglasville.
• William Turner of Douglasville.
UNG confers degrees for spring 2023 graduates
For the spring 2023 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded more than 1,500 degrees and 26 certificates to graduates. About 1,200 graduates participated in the spring 2023 commencement ceremonies held May 5-6 at the Convocation Center at UNG’s Dahlonega Campus.
Allison Mount of Douglasville, GA, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary & Special Education.
Elizabeth Yates of Douglasville, GA, graduated with a Master of Science in Counseling on the Clinical Mental Health Counseling Track.
Emily McManus Earns Dean’s List Honor at Lee University
Lee University congratulates Emily McManus of Winston, GA, on earning Dean’s List honors during the Spring 2023 semester.
Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.
JSU Announces Spring 2023 Graduates
Nearly 900 students were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University’s Spring 2023 commencement on April 29, including:
• Tucker W. Bryson of Douglasville, GA
• Miles A. Hembree of Winston, GA
• Thomas A. Hembree of Winston, GA
• KeAndre W. Kelly of Douglasville, GA
• Valeria L. LoRusso of Lithia Springs, GA
• Paul D. Stone of Douglasville, GA
