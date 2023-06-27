Freed-Hardeman University Announces May Graduates
Freed-Hardeman University held its spring commencement exercises in mid-May where approximately 286 students received degrees. Graduates received baccalaureate, graduate and certificates, licensures and associate's degrees.
A student from the area is among the graduating class:
Camber Adkins, of Douglasville, GA, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Art Graphic Design.
Valdosta State University Announces Spring 2023 Dean's List
More than 1,600 students were named to Valdosta State University's Spring 2023 Dean's List. This includes the following area residents.
To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.
• Danielle Dalton of Douglasville
• Zacarrah Venning of Douglasville
• Keisha Jacobs of Douglasville
• Sherrelle Scarborough of Douglasville
• Isabella Woodley of Douglasville
Posey Named to Westminster College's Spring 2023 Dean's List
Zion Posey of Douglasville, GA, was among 352 students named to the Westminster College's Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester.
Posey, majoring in Philosophy, is a graduate of John Overton Comprehensive High School.
To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Dean's, President's Lists Students Named for UA Fall 2022 Term
A total of 12,791 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's). These driven students are making waves across UA's more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.
The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The 2022 fall lists include the following students:
• Brooklyn Hitt of Douglasville was named to the Dean's List.
• Daine King of Douglasville was named to the Dean's List.
• Aysha Monk of Douglasville was named to the Dean's List.
• Logan Schildroth of Douglasville was named to the President's List.
• Kyle VanderWeit of Douglasville was named to the Dean's List.
• Raven Godwin of Lithia Springs was named to the Dean's List.
• Taylor Blastow of Winston was named to the Dean's List.
Zoe Justice Named to the University of Mississippi's Spring 2023 Chancellor's Honor Roll
Zoe Justice, of Lithia Springs, GA, was named to the University of Mississippi's Spring 2023 Honor Roll lists.
Justice, majoring in Accountancy, was named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
"The remarkable students achieving Chancellor's Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition."
Gary Smith of Douglasville, graduated from Georgia College & State University
Gary Smith of Douglasville, GA, graduated from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology at Georgia College & State University.
Georgia College & State University congratulates students for making Dean's List
Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester.
Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean's List for their outstanding efforts.
• Juan Santacruz of Winston, GA
• Gabriel Wade of Douglasville, GA
Connor Sivley of Winston made the President's List at Georgia College & State University
Connor Sivley of Winston, GA, made the President's List in the College of Arts & Sciences at Georgia College & State University.
Georgia College recognizes its students' outstanding work for the 2023 spring semester.
Locals graduate from Georgia College and State University
Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for graduating during the spring 2023 semester.
Georgia College salutes all of its students for their outstanding efforts.
• Anaya Cone of Douglasville
• Elena Cruz of Douglasville
• Grace Smith of Douglasville
Freed-Hardeman University Announces Spring 2023 President's, Dean's Lists
Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President's and Dean's Lists for the Spring 2023 semester. To be on the President's List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean's List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
The following students from the local area have received this honor:
Camber Adkins, of Douglasville, Georgia, has been named to the President's List. Adkins is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Art Graphic Design.
MacKenzie Scarborough, of Douglasville, Georgia, has been named to the Dean's List. Scarborough is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Photography.
Sophia Long of Winston made the President's List at Georgia College & State University
Sophia Long of Winston, GA, made the President's List in the College of Health Sciences at Georgia College & State University.
Georgia College recognizes its students' outstanding work for the 2023 spring semester.
Adaora Onwumelu Graduates from the College of Charleston
Adaora Onwumelu of Douglasville graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science from the College of Charleston.
Onwumelu was among more than 1,400 bachelor's degree and master's degree candidates who participated in the iconic annual event in the College's historic Cistern Yard.
Spring 2023 Graduates Announced at The University of Alabama
Some 5,885 degrees will be awarded during The University of Alabama's spring 2023 commencement at Coleman Coliseum. A recent economic analysis found that a degree from The University of Alabama can pay more over time than investments in U.S. stock market indexes. The University provides numerous opportunities for service and growth through its educational, social and cultural experiences.
Taylor Blastow of Winston, GA received the following degree(s): Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences
Brooklyn Hitt of Douglasville, GA received the following degree(s): Bachelor of Science
Taryn Nelson among 5,430-plus MTSU scholars named to spring 2023 dean's list
Middle Tennessee State University student Taryn Nelson of Douglasville was named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester. Nelson, who is majoring in Psychology, was among 5,430-plus students who made the list.
John Lewis named to Mississippi State University's spring 2023 Dean's List
John Lewis, of Winston, GA, was named to the Mississippi State University spring 2023 Dean's List.
Lewis was among more than 2,300 students named to the spring 2023 Dean's List.
Mississippi State University announces spring 2023 President's List
Mississippi State University congratulates more than 4,000 students who were named to the spring 2023 President's List. Students on the President's List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
• Emma Armstrong of Douglasville, GA.
• Sydney Benton of Douglasville, GA.
• Ashtanyrein Duncan of Lithia Springs, GA.
• Halee McDonald of Douglasville, GA.
Onwughalu earns Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Shenandoah University
Eyiuche Onwughalu, of Douglasville, GA, was among the 1,143 students who graduated from Shenandoah University during the 2022-23 academic year.
Onwughalu earned a Doctor of Pharmacy.
