Academic Honors and Achievements
Dean’s, President’s Lists Students Named for UA Spring 2023 TermA total of 12,487 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2023 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.
• Arabia Brown of Douglasville, Georgia was named to the Deans List.
• Brooklyn Hitt of Douglasville, Georgia was named to the Presidents List.
• Anayah Meyer of Douglasville, Georgia was named to the Presidents List.
• Denver Moreland of Douglasville, Georgia was named to the Deans List.
• Kyle VanderWeit of Douglasville, Georgia was named to the Deans List.
• Taylor Blastow of Winston, Georgia was named to the Presidents List.
Carrie Madelyn Lake Graduates from the University of MississippiCarrie Madelyn Lake, of Winston, GA, is among the more than 3,100 students who earned their degrees from the University of Mississippi in May 2023.
Lake, who majored in Chemistry, received a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
VSU’s Carlyn Seese Earns Scottish Rite ScholarshipCarlyn Seese of Douglasville, Georgia, is the recipient of a scholarship from the Scottish Rite Foundation of Georgia Inc.
Seese anticipates earning a Master of Education in Communication Disorders from Valdosta State University in May 2024. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders from VSU in May 2022.
Seese says, “This scholarship enhances my VSU experience by aiding my ability to focus on furthering my education and get the most knowledge from my program, without worrying about how to afford textbooks and materials needed for my degree.”
The Scottish Rite Foundation of Georgia has awarded more than $2.4 million in scholarships to deserving students since 1980. These scholarships represent one component of the Scottish Rite’s mission to assist the nation’s future leaders in obtaining their education so that they may pay it forward within their own communities.
Molly Tucker of Douglasville named to Ohio University’s Spring 2023 President’s ListOhio University Honors Tutorial College student Molly Tucker of Douglasville named to Ohio University’s Spring 2023 President’s List.
At the end of each semester, Ohio University’s undergraduate students are evaluated based on their semester GPA and hours to determine placement on the President’s List, Dean’s List or Provost’s List.
The President’s List distinction is presented to undergraduate students who exhibit an exceptional commitment to academic excellence each semester. Criteria for the President’s List include a 4.0 GPA for the given semester with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.
Douglasville’s Monica Jimenez Fierro graduates from Eastern Connecticut State UniversityMore than 850 Eastern Connecticut State University students graduated in the 2022-23 academic year, which culminated with two commencement ceremonies at the conclusion of the spring 2023 semester. The University’s undergraduate ceremony occurred May 16 at the XL Center in Hartford, CT, and the graduate-level ceremony occurred May 13 on Eastern’s campus.
Monica Jimenez Fierro of Douglasville graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology and Sociology.
Valdosta State University Announces Spring 2023 GraduatesValdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Spring 2023. This includes the following area residents:
• Vanessa Battle of Douglasville
• Sierra Christopher of Douglasville
• Marie Hall of Douglasville
• Caitlin Harris of Douglasville
• Keisha Jacobs of Douglasville
• Brandon Raiden of Winston
• Zacarrah Venning of Douglasville
Nearly 1,100 students completed their degree requirements at VSU during Spring Semester 2023.
UT Student, Aysif Juman, of Douglasville, Earned Dean’s List HonorsAysif Juman, of Douglasville, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Spring 2023 semester. Juman is a Freshman majoring in Cybersecurity BS. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.
Omicron Delta Kappa Celebrates New MembersOmicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 486 new initiates from 24 universities during May 2023.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
• Cat Carnes of Douglasville — Arizona State University
• Darius Ragland of Douglasville — Morehouse College
Destiny Sims Graduates from UA Little RockDestiny Sims of Douglasville, GA, graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the spring 2023 semester.
Sims graduated with a Associate of Arts in General Studies.
More than 1,100 degrees were awarded for the spring 2023 semester with the commencement ceremony taking places May 13 at the UA Little Rock Jack Stephens Center.
Western Carolina University Spring 2023 Dean’s ListWestern Carolina University congratulates more than 3,000 students named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. To qualify for this honor, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours.
• Kaleb Ambrose of Douglasville, GA
• Sydney Lowe of Douglasville, GA
Morgan Smith named to the College of Charleston Dean’s ListMorgan Smith of Douglasville (30134) was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2023 Dean’s List. Smith is majoring in History .
To qualify for President’s List (Highly Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
To quality for Dean’s List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
Makaila Cange named to President’s List at Coastal Carolina UniversityMore than 1,000 students were named to the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University for the Spring 2023 semester, including Makaila Cange, from Douglasville, GA (30135). Students who made the President’s List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average during the semester.
Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, S.C., just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Derrick Maxey earns a spot on the Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina UniversityMore than 2,400 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester, including Derrick Maxey, from Lithia Spgs, GA (30122). Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester.
Troy University recognizes students for completing IMPACTTroy University is pleased to recognize new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2023 semester.
Local students who will attend Troy include:
• Sadie Bunn of Winston, Georgia
• DeSean Travis of Douglasville, Georgia
MacKenzie Bunker among spring 2023 MTSU graduatesMacKenzie Bunker of Douglasville, GA was among 2,650-plus students who received their degrees at its spring 2023 commencement ceremonies at Middle Tennessee State University.
