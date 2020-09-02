Academic Honors and Achievements
Valdosta State University announces spring 2020 graduates
Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Spring 2020.
More than 1,100 students were recognized during VSU’s 229th Commencement.
Due to the ongoing global health crisis, VSU’s Spring 2020 graduation festivities, including a Graduate School Ceremony and an Undergraduate Ceremony, were held on a virtual stage and featured high-powered student speakers.
The entire university community was invited to gather around their televisions, computers, laptops, tablets, or smartphones to honor the exceptional achievements of all the graduates, who were home celebrating with family and friends as their names were called.
“Our graduates have overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing pandemic, to do the hard work necessary to earn a college degree,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU. “I am so proud of their tireless commitment, and I am inspired by the dedicated faculty and staff who supported these students on their journey to this day.”
The following area residents graduated from VSU:
• Amber Akomolede of Lithia Springs earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling
• Jaia Brinson of Lithia Springs earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
• Marco Conerly of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
• Brooke Goins of Winston earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design
• Caitlin Harris of Douglasville earned the Associate of Arts
• Jasmine Hill of Dougalsville earned the Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Anthropology
• Sandy Huggins of Douglasville earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling
• David McMillan of Lithia Springs earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication
• Cecil Merkerson of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media
• Cathrina Mews of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
• Maria Oglesby of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Local student named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Aurora UniversityAurora University has named Christopher Turner of Douglasville, GA, to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Turner is a Senior majoring in Accounting, BS.
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Students recognized with high honors have earned a perfect 4.0.
Piedmont College congratulates summer graduatesNearly 240 students received degrees from Piedmont College following the Summer 2020 semester.
They include:
• Molly Alexander of Douglasville, GA.
• Michele Anduze of Villa Rica, GA.
• Hillary Bailey of Villa Rica, GA.
• Kassidy Butler of Bowdon, GA.
• Heather Cartwright of Douglasville, GA.
• Monica Chason of Villa Rica, GA.
• Carrie Cochran of Villa Rica, GA.
• Jenni Guest of Douglasville, GA.
• Emily Rascoe of Winston, GA.
• Sharon Rodgers of Douglasville, GA.
• Amelia Smith of Villa Rica, GA.
• Marissa Whorton of Douglasville, GA.
• Angela Wilder of Douglasville, GA.
Marshall of Douglasville named to the Champlain College President’s List for the spring 2020 semester
Karen Marshall of Douglasville, GA, who is majoring in Accounting, has been named to the Champlain College President’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.
Students on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester.
Le of Douglasville named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semesterThach Le of Douglasville, GA, who is majoring in Web Design and Development, has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.
Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.
Jailyn Rhodes of Douglasville has been accepted to University of the CumberlandsUniversity of the Cumberlands has proudly accepted Jailyn Rhodes, of Douglasville, Georgia, for the upcoming academic year. Jailyn, is welcomed into the UC Class of 2024.
Located in the heart of Appalachia, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction that offers undergraduate degrees on-campus and online, along with several pre-professional, graduate and doctoral programs. With a total enrollment of more than 10,000 students, UC is the largest private university in Kentucky and is devoted to preparing students for the future through hands-on, experiential learning and research.
Rhodes will be among 1800 other students on the UC Williamsburg campus finding academic opportunity in more than 40 majors, more than 30 clubs and student organizations, 28 athletic teams and a commitment to affordability in a private, liberal arts education.
Cumberlands students come from 36 states and 38 foreign countries. Classes are small to ensure each student receives the individualized attention they need to succeed in the classroom. To instill in students the desire to be agents of change in the world who use their knowledge and talents for the benefit of others and themselves, all UC students participate in community service by the time they graduate.
Wood named to spring 2020 Dean’s List at Hofstra UniversityLauren Wood of Douglasville, GA excelled during the Spring 2020 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.
Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y. that is the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates (2008, 2012 and 2016).
