Spring 2023 President's List at Georgia State University
To be eligible for the President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.
The following students from Douglas County were named to the President's List:
• Jalen Allen of Lithia Springs
• Ian Attar of Douglasville
• Brethanie Bananao of Douglasville
• Taliyah Baptiste of Douglasville
• Shamir Barfield of Douglasville
• Brooke Bransford of Douglasville
• Isaac Breiding of Douglasville
• Aliyah Bujung of Douglasville
• Alaina Carr of Douglasville
• Siema Cox of Lithia Springs
• Cassidy Daniel-Boulier of Douglasville
• Maryln Darko of Lithia Springs
• Jocelyn Diaz of Douglasville
• Cayden Ellis of Douglasville
• Alexis Erp of Douglasville
• Aleesha Exantus of Douglasville
• Megan Gambrell of Douglasville
• Priscilla Gant of Douglasville
• Kurdis Green of Douglasville
• Oksana Harrington of Douglasville
• Jaylan Johnson of Douglasville
• Leyton Jones of Douglasville
• Tatiyana Jones of Lithia Springs
• Kiara Kelly of Lithia Springs
• Chelsea Lee of Douglasville
• Shanaine Lucas of Douglasville
• Bethany McCullough of Douglasville
• Ah'Sune McPhearson of Douglasville
• Wajeeha Mehr of Douglasville
• Andrew Patrick of Douglasville
• Phuoc Pham of Douglasville
• Thaishawn Porter of Douglasville
• Aalyah Ramirez of Lithia Springs
• Talaia Respress of Lithia Springs
• Madeline Riddell of Douglasville
• Yadira Roman Valladares of Lithia Springs
• Alyssa Royal of Winston
• Sydney Scherling of Douglasville
• Makayla Smith of Douglasville
• Taylor Stringfield of Douglasville
• Jesus Suastegui of Douglasville
• Melissa Tamayo of Douglasville
• Gabriel Taplin of Douglasville
• Victory Taplin of Douglasville
• Haile Vakiener of Douglasville
• Joseph Vaughns of Douglasville
• Damiana Villanueva of Lithia Springs
• Shadiamond Walker of Douglasville
• Darnita Williams of Lithia Springs
• Ian Willoughby of Douglasville
• Bradley Witcher of Douglasville
• Derrick Worthy of Douglasville
• Serenity Wright of Douglasville
Spring 2023 Dean's List at Georgia State University
To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.
Students from Douglas County include:
• Kelsie Matthews of Lithia Springs
• Nicholas Donis of Douglasville
• Katherine Mai of Douglasville
• Olivia Jarrett of Douglasville
• Jasmine Chism of Lithia Springs
• Benjamin Romero of Lithia Springs
• Xavier Crawford of Douglasville
• Jayna Jadotte of Douglasville
• Preston Coleman of Winston
• Sima Saeed of Douglasville
• Ashlee Burts of Douglasville
• Arrie Jackson of Lithia Springs
• Abdul Samad of Douglasville
• Deja Smith of Douglasville
• Kayla Krow of Douglasville
• Sandws Ahmady of Lithia Springs
• Skylar James of Winston
• Severine Louis of Douglasville
• Jawaun Reid of Lithia Springs
• Christopher Coipel of Douglasville
• Khalil Skelton of Douglasville
• Sarah Pugh of Douglasville
• Jada Day of Lithia Springs
• Foster Hewitt of Douglasville
• Shannon Hill of Douglasville
• Makayla Bass of Douglasville
• Danielle Hall of Douglasville
• Yonah Smith of Douglasville
• Miracle Townsend of Douglasville
• Sarah Celestin of Douglasville
• Diamond Solomon of Douglasville
• Jawara Johnson of Douglasville
• Eboni Richardson of Douglasville
• Manuel Pita-Ruiz of Douglasville
• Deanna Rodriguez of Douglasville
• Victor Wilberforce of Douglasville
• Kaylan Mitchell of Douglasville
• Craig Bravo of Douglasville
• Delvon Faulk of Douglasville
• Julia Sheehan of Winston
• Nhu Nguyen of Douglasville
• Neelkumar Lad of Douglasville
• Emily Nguyen of Douglasville
• Kyra Chisholm of Douglasville
• Mikayla Cleary of Douglasville
• Margarita Pinto of Douglasville
• Brandon Zuniga Duenes of Douglasville
• Addie Cabarrus of Douglasville
• Ituaje Okojie of Douglasville
• Joshua Ernst of Douglasville
• Alexa Cleckley of Douglasville
• Kanyinsola Olaoye of Douglasville
• Milaan Williams of Douglasville
• Shyann Richard of Douglasville
• Russell Nkinituma of Douglasville
• Kimberly Alexis of Douglasville
• Christina Webb of Douglasville
• ReMari Wright of Douglasville
• Victor Adomako of Douglasville
• Brittani Powell of Douglasville
• Ezekiel Blanc of Douglasville
• Roderick Clark of Douglasville
• Aidyn Kittrell of Douglasville
• Daniel Brown of Douglasville
• Laila Campbell of Douglasville
• Carla Gilmore of Douglasville
• Nyeemah German-Bey of Douglasville
• Imani Conant-Curtis of Douglasville
• Courtney Bell of Douglasville
• Khoa Ho of Lithia Springs
• Kaira Bowen of Lithia Springs
• Jay Patel of Lithia Springs
• Jerad Johanningmeier of Winston
• Zaineb Qadeer of Winston
• EternalJoi Holmes of Douglasville
• Chelsey Ginther of Douglasville
• Nuha Muhammad of Lithia Springs
• Lauren Cowherd of Douglasville
• Betty Pope of Douglasville
• Michael Nevels of Douglasville
• Taylor Street of Douglasville
• Cameron Hamler of Douglasville
• Chinyere Nwosu of Douglasville
• Deandre Borders of Douglasville
• Devon Mathews of Douglasville
• David Ore of Douglasville
• Hira Nasir of Atlanta
• Imaijah Bernardezruiz of Douglasville
• Jada Tucker of Douglasville
• Krishna Dupaguntla of Douglasville
• Kayla Thornton of Douglasville
• Micha Copeland of Douglasville
• Mikinzi Hudson of Douglasville
• Miles Stevenson of Douglasville
• Moosa Yousaf of Douglasville
• Nijha Pugh of Douglasville
• Rachalle Guzman of Douglasville
• Ramishaa Mehr of Douglasville
• Ryan Smith of Douglasville
• Shinida Chesifu of Douglasville
• Tatianna Montgomery of Douglasville
• Kamryn Glover of Lithia Springs
• Madison Dixon of Lithia Springs
• Katherine Franco of Winston
• Brittany Sakor of Lithia Springs
Students named to Kennesaw State's Spring 2023 President's List
Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,400 students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2023 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Students from Douglas County named to the President's List are:
• Emily Barnett of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Betsy Barron of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Ashley Blanco of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Josiane Hardin of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• India Harris of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Kayla Meek of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Ashley Owens of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Martha Thornton of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Roxanna Villegas of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Linda Hill of Douglasville, majoring in Middle Grades Education
• Myles Cordero of Douglasville, majoring in Information Systems-Interest
• Axel Galdamez Lezama of Douglasville, majoring in Information Systems-Interest
• Christine Chabbouh of Winston, majoring in Marketing-Interest
• Emeree' Jackson of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing-Interest
• Khella Lazarre of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing
• Tyler Stockunas of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing
• Zarria Word of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing-Interest
• Katie Cabeza of Douglasville, majoring in Accounting-Interest
• Cristen Queen of Douglasville, majoring in Accounting
• Alexis Coltharp of Lithia Springs, majoring in Management
• Lindsey LePere of Douglasville, majoring in Management
• Nicole Mcarthur of Douglasville, majoring in Management
• Ronit Patel of Lithia Springs, majoring in Undeclared - Business & Management
• Elizabeth Romero of Douglasville, majoring in Management-Interest
• Ian Tait of Douglasville, majoring in Management-Interest
• Aldrick Andoh of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Priscilla Awatey of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Sullivan Bedenbaugh of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• David Blount of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Connor Handley of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Katlin Scott of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Dawson White of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Matthew Basso of Douglasville, majoring in Information Technology
• Francis Chukwudolue of Douglasville, majoring in Information Technology
• Autumn Gibson of Lithia Springs, majoring in Computer Game Design & Development
• Collin Sutton of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Game Design & Development
• Dede Teteh of Lithia Springs, majoring in Civil Engineering
• Mark Romine of Douglasville, majoring in Electrical Engineering
• Kevin Toyle of Lithia Springs, majoring in Computer Engineering
• Grantham Crabtree of Douglasville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Gregory Hitnariansingh of Douglasville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Taylor Hunt of Douglasville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Hope Delagrange of Douglasville, majoring in Exercise Science
• Morgan Johnson of Douglasville, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
• Ethan Key of Douglasville, majoring in Sport Management
• Anesha Nixon of Douglasville, majoring in Integrated Health Science
• Anicia Stewart of Douglasville, majoring in Integrated Health Science
• Carrie Way of Douglasville, majoring in Integrated Health Science
• Kaia Alexander of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Callie Greathouse of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing
• Kristopher Harris of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Kennedy King of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Caitlyn Pitts of Winston, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Camille Richardson of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Sara Riggs of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Sydney Smith of Lithia Springs, majoring in Nursing
• Nana Yeboah of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Ashley Celestin of Lithia Springs, majoring in Human Services
• Jeannine Harrison of Douglasville, majoring in Human Services
• Renee Sparks of Douglasville, majoring in Human Services-Interest
• Oluwaferanmi Balogun of Douglasville, majoring in Biology
• Aniyah Harris of Douglasville, majoring in Biology
• Takiyah Holt of Douglasville, majoring in Biology
• Madison Bell of Douglasville, majoring in Art
• Olivia Robinson of Douglasville, majoring in Digital Animation
• Danielle Rodriguez of Douglasville, majoring in Apparel and Textiles
• Terrell Grenyion of Douglasville, majoring in Cybersecurity
• Gregory Riddle of Douglasville, majoring in Cybersecurity
• Bridget Brennan of Douglasville, majoring in English
• McCall Jackson of Douglasville, majoring in English
• Laiya Killingham of Douglasville, majoring in English Education
• Summer Bridges of Douglasville, majoring in History
• Samuel Sasser of Douglasville, majoring in History Education-Interest
• Constantinos Fotopoulos of Douglasville, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
• Linda McDaniel of Douglasville, majoring in Asian Studies
• Molli Brunsvold of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Amerah Cole of Lithia Springs, majoring in Psychology
• Amalee Downey of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Javid Gomez of Winston, majoring in Psychology
• Autumn Greer of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Madison Hughes of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Mia Hutchinson of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Mckenna Sarvis of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Maya Taylor of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Nathaniel Turner of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Reagan Wilbourn of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• William Watson of Douglasville, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
• Sarah Groves of Lithia Springs, majoring in Sociology
• Asarra McGee of Douglasville, majoring in Sociology
• Marissa Bailey of Lithia Springs, majoring in Technical Communication
• Jalen Battle of Douglasville, majoring in Interactive Design
• Graciela Cabrera of Douglasville, majoring in Interactive Design
• Remiah Jones of Douglasville, majoring in Interactive Design
• Jennica Villanueva of Lithia Springs, majoring in Interactive Design
Students named to Kennesaw State's Spring 2023 Dean's List
Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,100 students named to the University's Dean's List, recognizing academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Students from Douglas County earning Dean's List honors are:
• Jessica Melara of Douglasville, majoring in Management
• Robert Stone of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Tristen Brown of Winston, majoring in Accounting
• Yasmine Carpenter of Douglasville, majoring in Sociology
• Christopher Vazquez of Lithia Springs, majoring in Construction Management
• Austin Ward of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Brea Decuir of Lithia Springs, majoring in Art
• Franklin Salters of Douglasville, majoring in Management
• Israel Iyoha of Lithia Springs, majoring in Cybersecurity
• Nicklaus Willis of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• William Collins of Douglasville, majoring in Information Systems
• Andrew Mclain of Winston, majoring in Nursing
• Bryan King of Lithia Springs, majoring in Accounting
• Xavier Scott of Lithia Springs, majoring in Information Systems
• Aliyah Sirmons of Lithia Springs, majoring in Psychology
• Diana Calixto of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Angelita Ferguson of Douglasville, majoring in Political Science
• Destini Chambers of Douglasville, majoring in Electrical Engineering
• Kylah Edge of Douglasville, majoring in Music
• Bailey Boss of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing
• Dwight Smith of Douglasville, majoring in Criminal Justice
• April Baker of Douglasville, majoring in Cybersecurity
• Mya Williams of Douglasville, majoring in Media & Entertainment
• Jacob Craig of Winston, majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
• Carlos Zambrano of Douglasville, majoring in Construction Management
• Mikial Abdur-Rahim of Douglasville, majoring in Finance
• Akua Acheampong of Douglasville, majoring in Biology
• Afrah Ayim-Darko of Douglasville, majoring in Biology
• Natalie Brown of Douglasville, majoring in Dance
• Alvalance Chester of Lithia Springs, majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
• Kris Duah of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• James Dukes of Douglasville, majoring in Electrical Engineering
• Vahid Fusung of Douglasville, majoring in Digital Animation
• Cassidie Grogan of Douglasville, majoring in Software Engineering
• Delaynie Grogan of Douglasville, majoring in Information Systems
• Caitlyn Hackney of Winston, majoring in English Education
• Dominick-Carless Hardin of Lithia Springs, majoring in Finance-Interest
• Tyrell Jones of Lithia Springs, majoring in Computer Science
• Michael Leung of Lithia Springs, majoring in Computer Game Design & Development
• Learie Llewellyn of Douglasville, majoring in Digital Animation
• Sydney McMahon of Douglasville, majoring in Environmental Engineering
• Izhaan Mehr of Douglasville, majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
• Victoria Naile of Douglasville, majoring in Interactive Design
• Takang Ojongmboh of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing
• Bethany Petri of Douglasville, majoring in Music Education
• Aalani Sampson-Canty of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Angel Vazquez of Douglasville, majoring in Civil Engineering
• Jayla Whittaker of Lithia Springs, majoring in Biology
• Bailee Wilson of Douglasville, majoring in Cybersecurity
• Michael Young of Douglasville, majoring in Health & Physical Education-Interest
• Rachel Amponsah of Douglasville, majoring in Software Engineering
• Desaray Anderson of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing
• Trevor Ball of Douglasville, majoring in Management
• Ulysses Beris of Douglasville, majoring in Biology
• Aidan Caldararo of Douglasville, majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
• Kayla Coates of Lithia Springs, majoring in Psychology
• Jada Crowell of Douglasville, majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
• Ebony Golden of Lithia Springs, majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
• Lealbert Gonzalez of Lithia Springs, majoring in Digital Animation
• Camille Grewe of Winston, majoring in Music Education-Interest
• Thomas Griffith of Douglasville, majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
• Sara Kloser of Douglasville, majoring in Integrated Health Science
• Anigea Knight of Lithia Springs, majoring in Media & Entertainment
• Alexia Mason of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing-Interest
• Darrius Mathis of Douglasville, majoring in History
• Danielle Raghoo of Douglasville, majoring in Biology
• Ugochi Ubbaonu of Lithia Springs, majoring in Biology
• Dale Williams of Douglasville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Joshua Carter of Douglasville, majoring in Electrical Engineering
• Brielle Ezna of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
• Robert Akery of Douglasville, majoring in Management-Interest
• Noble Olowu of Douglasville, majoring in Finance-Interest
• Gavin Johnson of Douglasville, majoring in Finance-Interest
• Haley Helton of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Kendra Hopson of Winston, majoring in Criminal Justice
• Madison Ligon of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Philip Cook of Douglasville, majoring in Information Technology
• Na'sayaa Williams Hinton of Douglasville, majoring in Biology
• Camryn Stewart of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing-Interest
• Richard Hardy of Douglasville, majoring in Sport Management
• Abigail Teape of Douglasville, majoring in Art
• Myles Reese of Douglasville, majoring in Criminal Justice
• Nyamewaa Ayim-Darko of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Cavon Cooks of Lithia Springs, majoring in Computer Science
• Lauryn Simmonette of Douglasville, majoring in Criminal Justice
• Shelbie Simmonette of Douglasville, majoring in Biology
• Janae Rookard of Winston, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
• Brittany Auxford of Douglasville, majoring in Management-Interest
• Mopelola Akintola of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Ayani Scott of Douglasville, majoring in Information Systems-Interest
• Tatiana Serrano of Douglasville, majoring in Undeclared - Sci, Comp & Tech
• Logan Ha of Lithia Springs, majoring in Undeclared - Business & Management
• Zemoria Thomas of Douglasville, majoring in Management-Interest
• Chandler Glenn of Douglasville, majoring in Information Systems-Interest
• Chloe Cowan of Lithia Springs, majoring in Psychology
• Jaylin Woodward of Douglasville, majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
• Jaylon Jenkins of Douglasville, majoring in Management-Interest
• Karina Magallanes of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Aidan Archuleta of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Teshaun Bryant of Douglasville, majoring in Cybersecurity
• Jordan Maragh of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Engineering
• Abdulazeez Abdulfatai of Lithia Springs, majoring in Finance-Interest
• Jesse Martin of Winston, majoring in Civil Engineering
• DeErik Reed of Lithia Springs, majoring in African & African Diaspora Studies
• Madyson Rosario of Douglasville, majoring in Finance-Interest
• Karla Galdamez of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Drew McCullah of Douglasville, majoring in Cybersecurity
• Chloe Tigner of Lithia Springs, majoring in Criminal Justice
• Brendon Yi of Douglasville, majoring in Hospitality Management-Interest
• Christopher Jose of Douglasville, majoring in Digital Animation
• Jeremiah Washington of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Isabel Akins of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
• Bonnie Varlet of Lithia Springs, majoring in Information Technology
• Caleb Lindsey of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
