Academic Honors and Achievements
UNG CONFERS DEGREES FOR SUMMER 2020 GRADUATES
For the summer 2020 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded some 500 degrees and certificates. Ceremonies were canceled due to COVID-19, but UNG hosted a virtual celebration on the UNG commencement website.
• Jessica Burke of Douglasville. Bachelor of Business Administration — Marketing. Cum Laude
• Carly Hickman of Douglasville. Bachelor of Science — Biology.
• Brooke Davidson of Winston. Master of Arts/Teaching — Physical Education.
