Academic Honors and Achievements

Douglasville residents earn degrees from WGU
SALT LAKE CITY — The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
• Linda Tate of Douglasville, Ga. received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing
• Brenda Crooks Beckford of Douglasville, Ga. received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing
• Chelsi Jacques of Douglasville, Ga. received a Master of Arts in Teaching, Elementary Education
• Scott Zinsmeister of Douglasville, Ga. received a Master of Science, Data Analytics
• Breanna Osbourne of Hiram, Ga. received a Master of Arts in Teaching, Elementary Education
• Ronette Smith of Hiram, Ga. received a Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction
• Scotty Thalman of Powder Springs, Ga. received a Bachelor of Science, Cybersecurity and Information Assurance
• Lyndsay Lawrence of Temple, Ga. received a Master of Arts in Teaching, Elementary Education
Adrian Stewart of Villa Rica, Ga. received a Master of Arts, English Language Learning (PreK-12)
• Anna Williams of Villa Rica, Ga. received a Master of Arts, Mathematics Education (K-6)
• Holly Walker of Villa Rica, Ga. received a Master of Business Administration, Healthcare Management
• Jamie Boemer of Villa Rica, Ga. received a Master of Arts in Teaching, Elementary Education
• Tenisha Robinson of Villa Rica, Ga. received a Bachelor of Science, Health Information Management
• Jessica Peloquin of Winston, Ga. received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
University of North Georgia announces Dean’s Lists for summer 2020
DAHLONEGA, GA — The deans of each of UNG’s five colleges — the College of Arts & Letters, the College of Education, the College of Health Sciences & Professions, the Mike Cottrell College of Business, and the College of Science & Mathematics — announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for summer 2020.
Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
• Patrick Brooks of Douglasville
• Jessica Burke of Douglasville
• Lindsay Dixon of Douglasville
• Ryan Garrett of Douglasville
• Allison Mount of Douglasville
• Emily Pace of Douglasville
• Taylor Reinhardt of Douglasville
• Sydney Bullard of Douglasville
• Bella Harper of Douglasville
• Courtney Hause of Douglasville
• Gunnar Hicks of Douglasville
• Andrew Welch of Douglasville
• Kayla Danley of Winston
• Lauren Turner of Winston
Durden named to Troy University Provost’s List
TROY, AL — Yar’Mecia Durden of Villa Rica, GA has been named to the Provost’s List at Troy University for the summer semester/Term 5 of the 2019/2020 academic year.
The Provost’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.
Area residents make Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University
AMERICUS, GA — The following local residents made the Summer 2020 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 429 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
• Alexandria CaJuste of Douglasville
• Temiloluwa Lumpkin of Douglasville
• Autumn Metcalf of Douglasville
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
GHC announces summer President’s List and Dean’s List
Georgia Highlands College has announced students named to the summer 2020 President’s List and Dean’s List. To achieve President’s List status, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average and attain a minimum of nine semester hours of credit. To make Dean’s List students, must complete a minimum of nine semester hours and achieve at least a 3.5 average.
The following local students were named to the President’s List:
• Bailey Bolton, Douglasville
• Bailey Donehoo, Douglasville
• Stephanie McGee, Douglasville
• Diandra Sims, Douglasville
The following local students were named to the Dean’s List:
• Dana Bonner, Lithia Springs
• Jerney Jackson, Douglasville
• Shachia Jones, Douglasville
• Nyah Patterson, Lithia Springs
• Megan Rose, Douglasville
• Kamraun Sorhaindo, Douglasville
• Shakira Tennyson, Douglasville
Douglas County residents make Dean’s, President’s Lists at Reinhardt
WALESKA, GA — Reinhardt University is proud to announce the students who earned recognition of being placed on the Spring 2020 Dean’s and President’s Lists.
To be on the President’s List, students must take at least 12 credit hours, earning a 4.0 GPA and not have any incompletes.
The Douglas County resident who earned their place on the Spring 2020 President’s List is Avanni Sykes of Douglasville.
The Dean’s List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed at least 12 hours during the semester with a 3.5-3.99 grade point average, with no grade less than a B.
Douglas County residents who earned their place on the Spring 2020 Dean’s List are: Breanna George and Courtney Peyton of Douglasville.
Jordan of Douglasville selected for new Carson Center cohort
LINCOLN, NE — AmunRa Jordan of Douglasville, a graduate of Georgia Cyber Academy, is among 36 students who have been selected to join the latest cohort of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts.
This is the second cohort for the center, which opened last fall.
“We continue to see an increase in the number of very qualified and wildly creative applicants to the Carson Center,” said founding Director Megan Elliott. “We have a very thorough and highly competitive application process to find the right students who will thrive in our rigorous academic program and become the next creative technology leaders.”
The Carson Center is part of the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film in the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.
Georgia College awards degrees
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA — Dr. Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of August 2020.
• Dajon Felton of Douglasville
• Najla Johnson of Douglasville
• David Herman of Douglasville
• Kadarius Lemons of Douglasville
Georgia College, the state’s designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.
Todd named to President’s List at Georgia College
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA — Savannah Todd of Douglasville, GA, has completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President’s List for the Summer 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Georgia.
Le of Douglasville named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester
Thach Le of Douglasville, GA, who is majoring in Web Design and Development, has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.
Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.
Jailyn Rhodes of Douglasville has been accepted to University of the Cumberlands
University of the Cumberlands has proudly accepted Jailyn Rhodes, of Douglasville, Georgia, for the upcoming academic year. Jailyn, is welcomed into the UC Class of 2024.
Located in the heart of Appalachia, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction that offers undergraduate degrees on-campus and online, along with several pre-professional, graduate and doctoral programs. With a total enrollment of more than 10,000 students, UC is the largest private university in Kentucky and is devoted to preparing students for the future through hands-on, experiential learning and research.
Rhodes will be among 1800 other students on the UC Williamsburg campus finding academic opportunity in more than 40 majors, more than 30 clubs and student organizations, 28 athletic teams and a commitment to affordability in a private, liberal arts education.
Cumberlands students come from 36 states and 38 foreign countries. Classes are small to ensure each student receives the individualized attention they need to succeed in the classroom. To instill in students the desire to be agents of change in the world who use their knowledge and talents for the benefit of others and themselves, all UC students participate in community service by the time they graduate.
Wood named to spring 2020 Dean’s List at Hofstra University
Lauren Wood of Douglasville, GA excelled during the Spring 2020 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.
Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y. that is the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates (2008, 2012 and 2016).
