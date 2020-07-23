Academic Honors and Achievements
Georgia State University recently announced its Spring Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Students named to the Dean’s List from Douglas County include:
• Rashard Leonard of Douglasville
• Arinzechukwu Akomas of Douglasville
• Hunter Richardson of Douglasville
• Lashanti Patton of Douglasville
• Jaqualla Sharpley of Douglasville
• Devin Jones-Ward of Lithia Springs
• Charles Shields of Douglasville
• Jordan Clark of Douglasville
• Thomas Trejo of Lithia Springs
• Sade Mizell of Douglasville
• Shamar English of Douglasville
• Victoria McFarlin of Douglasville
• Oreoluwa Olaoye of Douglasville
• Adrian Lindsey of Winston
• La-Raib Sajid of Douglasville
• Bryanna Williams of Douglasville
• Kaymie Slade of Douglasville
• Jalen Curry of Douglasville
• Avioana Way of Douglasville
• Usman Khan of Douglasville
• Victoria Hayes of Douglasville
• Taylor Townsend of Douglasville
• Tristan Travitz of Douglasville
• Carrington Morgan of Lithia Springs
• Daniel Campos of Douglasville
• Kennedy Wilson of Douglasville
• Pamela Claridy of Lithia Springs
• Andrea Vaughnya Davis of Lithia Springs
• Ahou Kouassi of Douglasville
• Andrea Peraza of Douglasville
• Cameron Freeman of Lithia Springs
• Essence Nelson of Douglasville
• Franki Algarin of Douglasville
• Hannah Forrester of Douglasville
• Jasmine Elliott of Douglasville
• Jazmine Lawrence of Douglasville
• Jasmine Walker of Lithia Springs
• Jordan White of Douglasville
• Marcus Broderick of Douglasville
• Maya Maragh of Douglasville
• Melissa Rodriguez of Douglasville
• Mohammad Spall of Douglasville
• Peter Pimentel of Douglasville
• Perjah Roberts of Douglasville
• Rocio Rebollar of Douglasville
• Stephannie Bourgoin of Douglasville
• Sydney Dumper of Douglasville
• Shanice Paul of Douglasville
• Shacori Valentine of Douglasville
• Santos Violante of Lithia springs
• Shemyah Wilson of Douglasville
• Thierry Dufresne of Lithia Springs
• Tamariya Hall of Douglasville
• Jasmine Donald of Douglasville
• Patrice Grady of Lithia Springs
• Hull Williams of Douglasville
• Aaliyah Gray of Douglasville
• Keaja Lockhart of Douglasville
• Joanna Jean-Jacques of Lithia Springs
• Jailyn Johnson of Lithia Springs
• Abdullah Shehata of Lithia Springs
• Enya Dake of Lithia Springs
• Aviauna Young of Lithia Spgs
• Taylor Morgan of Lithia Springs
• Teresa Bryant of Douglasville
• Ryan White of Douglasville
Trinidy Newsome of Douglasville
• Blake Henry of Douglasville
• Temia Caraballo of Douglasville
• Abigail Ammazi of Douglasville
• Othello German-Bey of Douglasville
• Ammiel Forbes of Douglasville
• Alexander Robinson of Douglasville
• Emily Waters of Douglasville
• KeyShawn Phillips of Douglasville
• Omar Muhammad of Douglasville
• Sophia Elliott of Douglasville
• Quentavia Bailey of Douglasville
• Julie Nguyen of Douglasville
• Antwaun Edwards of Douglasville
• Myles Leblanc of Douglasville
• Synderricka Almon of Douglasville
• Shamir Barfield of Douglasville
• David Beery of Douglasville
• Jackson Deakin of Douglasville
• Jake W. Coldiron of Douglasville
• Hannah Rountree of Winston
• Leslie Magallanes of Douglasville
• Mai Kio of Douglasville
• Ali Al-Husseini of Douglasville
• Tai Sutton of Douglasville
• Ashlee Burts of Douglasville
• Arianna Henderson of Lithia Springs
• Arrie Jackson of Lithia Springs
• Abdul Samad of Douglasville
• Bryquice Brown of Lithia Springs
• Brooke Sniffen of Douglasville
• Chiemela Ananaba of Lithia Springs
• Corey Caldwell of Douglasville
• Cristian Gonzalez of Douglasville
• Emorie Bonner of Douglasville
• Elijah Bransford of Douglasville
• Emily Douglas of Winston
• Imani Manning of Douglasville
• Isaac Miller of Douglasville
• Ian Willoughby of Douglasville
• Jaeda Berry of Douglasville
• Jazlyn Cardoza of Douglasville
• Jailen Corbin of Douglasville
• Jordon Griffin of Douglasville
• Justin Howard of Douglasville
• Jaylan Johnson of Douglasville
• Jasmine Scott of Villa Rica
• Kianna Amerson of Lithia Springs
• Kayla Krow of Douglasville
• Kemahdi Mann of Lithia Springs
• Kione’ Stewart of Douglasville
• Muhammad Khan of Douglasville
• Michael Shackleford of Lithia Springs
• Nidhi Patel of Douglasville
• Nicolle Rivers of Douglasville
• Oluwadamilola Fakoya of Lithia Springs
• Patrick Hogan of Douglasville
• Peter McClain of Douglasville
• Peter Oyekunle of Douglasville
• Rey Vazquez Del Valle of Douglasville
• Stephanie Buehler of Douglasville
• Skylar James of Winston
• Sydney Villafana of Douglasville
• Tahlar Bones of Douglasville
• Trinity Davis of Douglasville
• Maria Aralu of Douglasville
• Titus Quarshie of Douglasville
• Lola Akinkunmi of Douglasville
• Jerrai Burns of Douglasville
• Natalie Pimentel of Douglasville
• Thaishawn Porter of Douglasville
• Taylor White of Douglasville
• Victoria Beauchamp of Douglasville
• Christopher Coipel of Douglasville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.