Academic Honors and Achievements

Georgia State University recently announced its Spring Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Students named to the Dean’s List from Douglas County include:

• Rashard Leonard of Douglasville

• Arinzechukwu Akomas of Douglasville

• Hunter Richardson of Douglasville

• Lashanti Patton of Douglasville

• Jaqualla Sharpley of Douglasville

• Devin Jones-Ward of Lithia Springs

• Charles Shields of Douglasville

• Jordan Clark of Douglasville

• Thomas Trejo of Lithia Springs

• Sade Mizell of Douglasville

• Shamar English of Douglasville

• Victoria McFarlin of Douglasville

• Oreoluwa Olaoye of Douglasville

• Adrian Lindsey of Winston

• La-Raib Sajid of Douglasville

• Bryanna Williams of Douglasville

• Kaymie Slade of Douglasville

• Jalen Curry of Douglasville

• Avioana Way of Douglasville

• Usman Khan of Douglasville

• Victoria Hayes of Douglasville

• Taylor Townsend of Douglasville

• Tristan Travitz of Douglasville

• Carrington Morgan of Lithia Springs

• Daniel Campos of Douglasville

• Kennedy Wilson of Douglasville

• Pamela Claridy of Lithia Springs

• Andrea Vaughnya Davis of Lithia Springs

• Ahou Kouassi of Douglasville

• Andrea Peraza of Douglasville

• Cameron Freeman of Lithia Springs

• Essence Nelson of Douglasville

• Franki Algarin of Douglasville

• Hannah Forrester of Douglasville

• Jasmine Elliott of Douglasville

• Jazmine Lawrence of Douglasville

• Jasmine Walker of Lithia Springs

• Jordan White of Douglasville

• Marcus Broderick of Douglasville

• Maya Maragh of Douglasville

• Melissa Rodriguez of Douglasville

• Mohammad Spall of Douglasville

• Peter Pimentel of Douglasville

• Perjah Roberts of Douglasville

• Rocio Rebollar of Douglasville

• Stephannie Bourgoin of Douglasville

• Sydney Dumper of Douglasville

• Shanice Paul of Douglasville

• Shacori Valentine of Douglasville

• Santos Violante of Lithia springs

• Shemyah Wilson of Douglasville

• Thierry Dufresne of Lithia Springs

• Tamariya Hall of Douglasville

• Jasmine Donald of Douglasville

• Patrice Grady of Lithia Springs

• Hull Williams of Douglasville

• Aaliyah Gray of Douglasville

• Keaja Lockhart of Douglasville

• Joanna Jean-Jacques of Lithia Springs

• Jailyn Johnson of Lithia Springs

• Abdullah Shehata of Lithia Springs

• Enya Dake of Lithia Springs

• Aviauna Young of Lithia Spgs

• Taylor Morgan of Lithia Springs

• Teresa Bryant of Douglasville

• Ryan White of Douglasville

Trinidy Newsome of Douglasville

• Blake Henry of Douglasville

• Temia Caraballo of Douglasville

• Abigail Ammazi of Douglasville

• Othello German-Bey of Douglasville

• Ammiel Forbes of Douglasville

• Alexander Robinson of Douglasville

• Emily Waters of Douglasville

• KeyShawn Phillips of Douglasville

• Omar Muhammad of Douglasville

• Sophia Elliott of Douglasville

• Quentavia Bailey of Douglasville

• Julie Nguyen of Douglasville

• Antwaun Edwards of Douglasville

• Myles Leblanc of Douglasville

• Synderricka Almon of Douglasville

• Shamir Barfield of Douglasville

• David Beery of Douglasville

• Jackson Deakin of Douglasville

• Jake W. Coldiron of Douglasville

• Hannah Rountree of Winston

• Leslie Magallanes of Douglasville

• Mai Kio of Douglasville

• Ali Al-Husseini of Douglasville

• Tai Sutton of Douglasville

• Ashlee Burts of Douglasville

• Arianna Henderson of Lithia Springs

• Arrie Jackson of Lithia Springs

• Abdul Samad of Douglasville

• Bryquice Brown of Lithia Springs

• Brooke Sniffen of Douglasville

• Chiemela Ananaba of Lithia Springs

• Corey Caldwell of Douglasville

• Cristian Gonzalez of Douglasville

• Emorie Bonner of Douglasville

• Elijah Bransford of Douglasville

• Emily Douglas of Winston

• Imani Manning of Douglasville

• Isaac Miller of Douglasville

• Ian Willoughby of Douglasville

• Jaeda Berry of Douglasville

• Jazlyn Cardoza of Douglasville

• Jailen Corbin of Douglasville

• Jordon Griffin of Douglasville

• Justin Howard of Douglasville

• Jaylan Johnson of Douglasville

• Jasmine Scott of Villa Rica

• Kianna Amerson of Lithia Springs

• Kayla Krow of Douglasville

• Kemahdi Mann of Lithia Springs

• Kione’ Stewart of Douglasville

• Muhammad Khan of Douglasville

• Michael Shackleford of Lithia Springs

• Nidhi Patel of Douglasville

• Nicolle Rivers of Douglasville

• Oluwadamilola Fakoya of Lithia Springs

• Patrick Hogan of Douglasville

• Peter McClain of Douglasville

• Peter Oyekunle of Douglasville

• Rey Vazquez Del Valle of Douglasville

• Stephanie Buehler of Douglasville

• Skylar James of Winston

• Sydney Villafana of Douglasville

• Tahlar Bones of Douglasville

• Trinity Davis of Douglasville

• Maria Aralu of Douglasville

• Titus Quarshie of Douglasville

• Lola Akinkunmi of Douglasville

• Jerrai Burns of Douglasville

• Natalie Pimentel of Douglasville

• Thaishawn Porter of Douglasville

• Taylor White of Douglasville

• Victoria Beauchamp of Douglasville

• Christopher Coipel of Douglasville