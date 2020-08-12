Academic Honors and Achievements
Mercer University announces Spring 2020 President’s, Dean’s Lists
Mercer University recently announced the President’s List and Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous grade-point-average standards specific to the college or school within the University.
Founded in 1833, Mercer University is a dynamic and comprehensive center of undergraduate, graduate and professional education. The University enrolls more than 8,700 students in 12 schools and colleges — liberal arts, law, pharmacy, medicine, business, engineering, education, theology, music, nursing, health professions, and professional advancement — on campuses in Macon, Atlanta and Savannah — and two regional academic centers in the Atlanta metro area.
The following area students earned a place on the lists:
Douglasville,
Georgia
• Diana Aboagyewaa, junior, College of Education, Dean’s List
• Sheena Blue, junior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean’s List
• Abigail Bonsu, senior, College of Nursing, Dean’s List
• Eboni Cook, junior, College of Education, Dean’s List
• Shreuka David, senior, College of Education, Dean’s List
• Samuel Duru, junior, College of Nursing, Dean’s List
• Morgan Dykes, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President’s List
• Kelly Gentry, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean’s List
• Kimberly Gessner, senior, School of Engineering, President’s List
• Karisma Gibson, sophomore, College of Professional Advancement, Dean’s List
• Demetreus Gilmere, junior, School of Business, Dean’s List
• David Hannah, senior, College of Education, Dean’s List
• Valerie High, senior, College of Education, Dean’s List
• Charlotte Jackson, senior, College of Education, President’s List
• Chiquita Jones, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean’s List
• Alisha Juman, junior, School of Engineering, Dean’s List
• Heidi LePitre, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean’s List
• Kelly Parkin, senior, College of Nursing, Dean’s List
• Mikeisha Prather, junior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean’s List
• Cathy Smith-Curry, junior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean’s List
• Nicole Sorg, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean’s List
• Austin Taylor, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean’s List
Lithia Springs,
Georgia
• Keymara Cooley, junior, College of Professional Advancement, President’s List
• Ashley Harkins, junior, College of Education, Dean’s List
• Dominique Michie, senior, College of Professional Advancement, President’s List
• Tulsi Patel, senior, College of Nursing, Dean’s List
• Averadella Roberts, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean’s List
• David Walker, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President’s List
Winston, Georgia
• Melissa Rosado, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean’s List
