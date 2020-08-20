Academic Honors , Achievements
Justice named to Dean’s List for Spring 2020 Semester at WheatonWheaton College student Zachary Justice of Lithia Springs, Georgia, was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.
To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Larece of Lithia Springs graduates from University of UtahGoddess Larece of Lithia Springs, GA, graduated from the University of Utah on April 30, 2020.
Larece, whose major is listed as Games, was among the 8,628 graduates who were honored during the university’s first-ever virtual commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bartlett of Douglasville named to Harding University Dean’s ListMaryKyle Bartlett, Sophomore social science with a teaching license major, is among more than 1,500 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the Spring 2020 semester. The dean’s list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship.
To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Vineyard of Douglasville named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Mississippi CollegeLuke Vineyard of Douglasville Named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Mississippi College
The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the dean’s list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system.
The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
Andrews named to President’s List at PCCChelsea Andrews of Douglasville was named to the President’s List by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester.
This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher.
Local students named to Dean’s List at PCCThe following local students were named to the Dean’s List by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester:
• Pedro Olivas of Douglasville
• Adonai Velasquez of Lithia Springs
Krotz earns place on Furman University’s Dean’s ListLauren Krotz of Douglasville, Georgia, has earned a place on Furman University’s dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester. Furman’s dean’s list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system. Krotz’s parents are Susan Krotz and Matthew Krotz.
Furman is a private, undergraduate liberal arts and sciences university of 2,800 students in Greenville, South Carolina. The university is noted for its rigorous academic program and strong faculty, and its 750-acre campus is widely recognized as one of the most beautiful in the nation.
