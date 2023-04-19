Rhody Among 360-Plus Student Presenters at Fifth Annual Piedmont University Symposium
Piedmont University’s annual Symposium was held on April 12. Symposium celebrates academic achievement and has become a tradition at Piedmont. Students apply and must be accepted to participate in the event, which is held on both the Demorest and Athens campuses.
Created to encourage deeper learning experiences, the Piedmont Symposium first took place in 2019. That year, students presented 88 research projects. This year, 369 students presented 224 projects.
This year’s daylong event featured topics like “Auditioning in the Digital Age,” “Relationship between Coaching Philosophy and Team Success,” and “The Importance of Medical Interpreters in Hospital Settings.”
Among the participants was Audrey Rhody of Douglasville, GA.
“It was so great to feel the excitement on campus and to see parents, grandparents, and siblings support their Piedmont students at the event as well as faculty, staff, and students,” said Associate Biology Professor Dr. Julia Schmitz, who oversees the Symposium each year.
Schmitz said 133 faculty, staff, and students volunteered as judges, room assistants, and emcees. There were 98 oral presentations and 68 posters in Demorest, each with five to six volunteers on hand. The same was true in Athens, where students presented 45 oral sessions and 13 posters.
The sixth Piedmont Symposium will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2024.
Heintz recognized at UNG Honors and Awards Day
University of North Georgia (UNG) students who showed promise, demonstrated creativity, displayed excellence, served others and exceeded all expectations had their moment in the spotlight during the annual Student Honors and Awards Day on their campuses this spring. The ceremonies were held on April 4 in Dahlonega, April 5 in Gainesville and April 6 in Oconee.
A total of 236 student awards were announced.
Justin Heintz of Douglasville was awarded Senior Academic Achievement Award in Chinese, Siler Scholar, Chinese Flagship Excellence Award.
Award presentations were divided by department, college, campus or the university as a whole.
