Taylor Caldwell of Lithia Springs Made Spring 2023 Athletic Director's Honor Roll
Northwest has released its second Athletic Director's Honor Roll and 136 student-athletes have made the list for the Spring 2023 semester.
Compiled by athletic director Jake Gordon for the first time last fall, the list honors includes Taylor Caldwell of Lithia Springs who accomplished a 3.0 grade point average or higher, with a minimum of 12 hours earned. A total of 144 student-athletes made the list last fall.
Overall team GPAs are also recognized on the list, as well as those student-athletes with a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
Of the 136 student-athletes to be honored, the Ranger baseball team garnered 25 selections to the honor roll, the most of any Northwest sport. Softball saw 21 of its 22 student-athletes make the list, earning the second-most of any sport. Women's soccer followed with 17 selections, with football (16) and women's basketball (13) rounding out the top five.
Softball garnered the highest team GPA of any Northwest sport, finishing with a 3.77 during the spring semester. Women's soccer was not far behind at 3.59, followed by baseball (3.55), men's tennis (3.37) and volleyball (3.36). Additionally, women's basketball (3.33), rodeo (3.28) and women's tennis (3.2) all finished above a 3.0 for the spring.
Asaru Jordan of Douglasville earns University of Nebraska-Lincoln degree
Asaru Sekhem Jordan of Douglasville was among a record 3,669 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 19 and 20.
Jordan earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the College of Business.
JSU Announces Spring 2023 Graduates
More than 900 students were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University's Spring 2023 commencement on April 29, including:
• Tucker W. Bryson of Douglasville, GA
• Miles A. Hembree of Winston, GA
• Thomas A. Hembree of Winston, GA
• KeAndre W. Kelly of Douglasville, GA
• Valeria L. LoRusso of Lithia Springs, GA
• Paul D. Stone of Douglasville, GA
JSU Announces Spring 2023 President's List
More than 1000 students were named to the President's List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in Spring 2023. To be named to the President's List, students must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 hours of GPA course credit.
• Valeria Lynn LoRusso of Lithia Springs
• Murchison Griff Murray of Douglasville
• Trinity N Watts of Douglasville
• KeAndre Wanya Kelly of Douglasville
• Chandler J Postell of Douglasville
• Jordan Alexis Eslinger of Winston
JSU Announces Spring 2023 Dean's List
More than 1100 students have been named to the Dean's List for their outstanding academic performance at Jacksonville State University in Spring 2023. To be named to the Dean's List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit.
• Conner B Babcock of Lithia Springs
• Brodie Angus Babcock of Lithia Springs
• Damira N Wade of Lithia Springs
• Bianca L Griggs of Douglasville
• Nijha S Murray of Douglasville
• Raine Tillery of Douglasville
• Isabella Faith Escamillo of Douglasville
• Michael J Sciuchetti of Douglasville
• Jake Kaden Harris of Douglasville
• Jazmein Gonzalez of Douglasville
• Destin Lateef Felder of Douglasville
• Shelby K Cox of Douglasville
• Miles A Hembree of Winston
MaryKyle Bartlett of Douglasville graduates from Harding University.
MaryKyle Bartlett of Douglasville is one of more than 600 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Spring 2023 during a commencement ceremony on May 6, 2023.
Bartlett received a Bachelor of Arts in history.
Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences and University College.
Nakya Bynum Receives Scientific Scholarship
Georgia State University student Nakya Bynum recently received the Cooley Scholarship in the Sciences.
Bynum, of Lithia Springs, is a Bachelor's student in Neuroscience in the College of Arts and Sciences.
The scholarship provides financial support to a student in good academic standing with outstanding performance and demonstrated financial need who is majoring in biology, physics and astronomy, chemistry or geosciences.
The College of Arts and Sciences provides a skill-based liberal arts and sciences education for Atlanta's diverse, next-generation workforce.
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city's business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.
Autumn Metcalf makes Spring 2023 Dean's List at Georgia Southwestern State University
Autumn Metcalf, a resident of Douglasville, GA, made the Spring 2023 Dean's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 627 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Heintz one of 4 UNG students to earn Boren scholarships
Four University of North Georgia (UNG) students have earned Boren scholarships during the spring 2023 semester, and three students have been named alternates. One student wishes to remain unnamed.
Boren scholars are awarded financial assistance up to $25,000 for educational coursework, unpaid internships or volunteer opportunities in language immersion programs primarily overseas.
"The Boren Scholarship is not an easy award to receive. Hitting submit reflects the students' hard work, diligence, ambition, and dedication to leadership, as well as the encouragement and support of their mentors," Dr. Victoria Hightower, professor of history and assistant director of the Nationally Competitive Scholarships office, said. "We are very proud of our applicants and awardees and cannot wait to see the next steps in their lives and careers."
UNG's Boren winners are:
Justin Heintz, a senior pursuing a degree in modern languages with a concentration in Chinese for global professionals, will be studying at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California, for his capstone year in the Chinese Language Flagship program in 2023-24.
Mia Libosada, a sophomore cadet pursuing a degree in international affairs, will spend the 2023-24 academic year at Yonsei University.
Emily "Gracie" Ragon, a senior pursuing degrees in biology and modern languages with a concentration in Chinese for global professionals, plans to spend February 2024 to December 2024 at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University in the Chinese Flagship Overseas Capstone Program in Taiwan.
Heintz is from Douglasville,GA.
Maya Simmons Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Maya Simmons of Douglasville, Georgia, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Simmons was initiated at Elon University.
Simmons is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
