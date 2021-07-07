Academic Honors and Achievements
Locals graduate from Georgia State UniversityMore than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University at the associate’s, bachelor’s and graduate levels during the Spring 2021 semester.
Local graduates include:
• Arinzechukwu Akomas of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science
• Amber Banks of Douglasville, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
• Amelia Bearden of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Hospitality Administration
• Austin Blair of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Computer Science with a concentration in Computer Software Systems
• Alora Fowler of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Psychology
• Arianna Bryan of Douglasville, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Information Administration
• Andrea Peraza of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, majoring in Studio with a concentration in Interior Design
• Ada Wood of Winston, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, double majoring in Journalism with a concentration in Media and Society, and a major in Political Science
• Chantel Audaine of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Sport Administration
• Cristian Gonzalez of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Law and Society
• Chinemerem Ubbaonu of Lithia Springs, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Neuroscience
• Dae’Giana Bynum of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree
• David Harris of Douglasville, earning a Master of Arts In Teaching degree, majoring in Special Education with a concentration in Behavioral/Learning Disabilities
• David Hart of Lithia Springs, earning a Master of Arts In Teaching degree, majoring in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages
• Delois Howard of Douglasville, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
• Denae Williams of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree, majoring in Middle Level Education
• Eboni Cook of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
• Franki Algarin of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Public Health
• Gracie Atsma of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree, majoring in Middle Level Education
• Gabrielle James of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Social Work degree
• Hannah Forrester of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree
• Hannah Page of Douglasville, earning a Master of Arts degree, majoring in Applied Linguistics with a concentration in Research, and a Graduate Certificate in Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TESOL)
• Isbah Nasir of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Neuroscience
• Jenay Cotton of Lithia Springs, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Psychology
• Jalen Curry of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in English
• Jasmine Florentino of Douglasville, earning a Master of Public Health degree, with a concentration in Health Promotion & Behavior
• Jared Greathouse of Douglasville, earning a Master of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science with a concentration in International and Comparative Politics
• Jaye Kimsey of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Nutrition Science
• Jenny Nguyen of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Respiratory Therapy
• Jazlyne Sanchez of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
• Jalal Slade of Lithia Springs, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Mathematics
• Jennifer Tabares of Douglasville, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
• Jasmine Walker of Lithia Springs, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
• Jorden Williams of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Business Economics
• Khea Andrews of Lithia Springs, earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Human Learning Development
• Kaitlyn Hatfield of Douglasville, earning a Master of Arts degree, majoring in Applied Linguistics with a concentration in Adult Second Language Instruction, and a Graduate Certificate in Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TESOL)
• Kemo Jatta of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
• Kwadwo Mensah of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Exercise Science
• Kaymie Slade of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Spanish with a concentration in Language, Culture and Society
• Kane Williams of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Speech Communications
• Marcus Broderick of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
• Miguel Davila of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Finance
• Michelle Howard of Lithia Springs, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree, majoring in Middle Level Education
• Maseo Jones of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in English with a concentration in Creative Writing
• Myles Leblanc of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science
• Maya Maragh of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
• Muhammad Numan of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
• Melissa Rodriguez of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science
• Melissa Torres of Winston, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
• Marlon Wynn of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
• Nakia Jeter of Lithia Springs, earning a Master of Arts In Teaching degree, majoring in Health and Physical Education
• Nina Nikitenko of Douglasville, earning a Master of Professional Accountancy degree
• Olivia Albanese of Winston, earning a Master of Social Work degree
• Opefoluwa Dada of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems
• Perjah Roberts of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Crime and Justice
• Qariah Muhammad of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Sociology
• Renee Carodine of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
• Rashard Leonard of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science
• Rocio Rebollar of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
• Shamir Barfield of Douglasville, earning an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
• Stephenie Dallas of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Neuroscience
• Skylar James of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Psychology
• Samiyah Jefferson of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Criminal Justice in the legal studies track
• Shanice Paul of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems
• Shemyah Wilson of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Sport Administration
• Tyler Brantley of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, majoring in Studio with a concentration in Photography
• Tamariya Hall of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Biomedical Sciences & Enterprise
• Tafari Kennedy of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Sport Administration
• Taylor Mcconnell of Lithia Spgs, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree, majoring in Elementary Education with a concentration in Special Education
• Victoria Beauchamp of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in English
• Vaughn Betton of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Journalism with a concentration in Media and Society
• Wajiha Sajid of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Art with a concentration in Studio Art
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.