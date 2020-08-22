Wild or hardy ageratum (Conoclinium coelestinum) have always been one of my favorite plants. Its appearance in late August or early September, when many other plants have stopped blooming, is a reminder that fall is coming! Hardy ageratum is native to our area, and you may see it blooming in road ditches, cemeteries and other abandoned places. Most of us acquire this plant from a parent or grandparent or a lover of native plants. Ageratum may also go by the name mistflower or floss flower.
Hardy ageratum is very similar to the annual ageratum (Ageratum houstonianum), a popular bedding plant. While the annual ageratum is much smaller, hardy ageratum will grow into a mound from 18 inches to 30 inches tall. The plant can be cut back mid-summer, much like mums, to create a more compact, multi-stemmed plant. Ageratums are a favorite with butterflies as they make their way back to their winter homes.
Ageratums can be grown from seed or borrowed from a friend. Not unlike foxgloves, ageratum plants may decide to move about the garden, dropping seedlings as they grow. It is easy to pull up if it gets out of bounds. One added bonus for the ageratum is that deer do not like to eat it. The plant has shallow roots and may need watering when it starts to wilt. Ageratum likes full sun but will bloom in some shade. This lovely flower will grow in our acid soil without problem, but does occasionally need fertilizer.
To grow from seed, sew seed indoors about 10 weeks before your last frost date. Do not cover the seeds but gently press them into the soil. Ageratum seeds need light to germinate, and they can be planted in rock gardens, along dry stream beds, and in containers. Just remember that hardy ageratum does not bloom until August. Unlike other plants, they do not require frequent deadheading or pruning.
If ageratum is growing where animals are grazing, all plants should be removed since all parts of the plant are toxic to animals and humans if eaten.
Annual ageratum looks similar to the hardy ageratum, but will die when frost hits. There are many new hybrids today, and those that will grow in our area are ‘Blue Mink,’ ‘Blue Horizon,’ ‘Hawaii Blue,’ ‘Aloha White,’ and ‘Bumble Rose’. There are others, but they are not available in our area. Shown in this article is a selection of several of these ageratum.
Ageratum are great mixed with sunflowers, zinnias and dahlias. The annual cultivars are shorter and can be used as fillers in a container garden, a window box or hanging basket. Annual ageratum is available now at local nurseries or big box stores. Add some to your garden and wait for the butterflies!
Marjorie Stansel is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
