AHS Debt

Alexander High School freshman Dominique Green raised enough money to sponsor breakfast and lunch for 20 students through the end of the school year.

 DCSS/Special

Alexander High School freshman Dominique Green became aware of a problem and made the decision to do something about it.

He observed that some students in his school lunch period could not pay for their meals. Instead of looking the other way to avoid a complex and sensitive issue, Green took action. He donated money of his own and reached out to the community and local business leaders to raise funds.

