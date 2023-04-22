Alexander High School freshman Dominique Green became aware of a problem and made the decision to do something about it.
He observed that some students in his school lunch period could not pay for their meals. Instead of looking the other way to avoid a complex and sensitive issue, Green took action. He donated money of his own and reached out to the community and local business leaders to raise funds.
As of mid-April, his efforts had raised enough money to sponsor breakfast and lunch for 20 students through the end of the school year.
“We as staff, administration, and, for the most part, the student body are aware that some students struggle financially to cover their meals. The difference is Dominique decided to try and fill the need,” said AHS Nutrition Manager David Seagle.
“School Nutrition Programs across the country are finding themselves in a place of need, just like many other organizations. Covid-19, USDA changes, and supply chain problems are just a few of the opportunities that have taught us to pivot and make it work for our own local community,” he added.
According to Seagle, many school nutrition programs across the country have found themselves in significant debt this school year. Two years of federally-funded meal programs ended and schools were required to return to paid meals.
“This is an issue,” he said. “Behind the debt there is a child that must face the embarrassment of walking up to get lunch and not having funds to pay for it. As school nutrition professionals, we cannot forget the child.”
Inspired by Green’s actions and the impact he made, Seagle shared his story and summed it up by posing a question.
“What will you do today, tomorrow, and every day to ensure that you are not only aware of a need, but working to fill it?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.