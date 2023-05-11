Alcarez sponsors lunch for DCSO from Hudson's

District 4 County Commissioner Mark Alcarez sponsored lunch for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in recognition of Police Week 2023. DCSO enjoyed pulled pork, barbecue chicken, Brunswick stew, coleslaw and sweet tea from Hudson's Hickory House. All of the shifts were able to enjoy the generous donation over the two days that the food was provided. Police Week was created to honor the service and sacrifice of the great men and women who serve our communities to keep the peace and uphold the law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.