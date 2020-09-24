Douglas County American Business Women’s Association installed new officers for the 2020/2021 year recently at their meeting in Douglasville. Each year the chapter elects new officers to lead the organization. The chapter meets the fourth Tuesday of each month
Douglas County Charter Chapter is a chartered chapter of the American Business Women’s Association that was established in 1987. The mission of the American Business Women’s Association is to bring together businesswomen of diverse occupations to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others to grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support, and national recognition.
