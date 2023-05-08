The Douglas County Department of Animal Services (DCAS) has received a $6,300 donation from the Petco Love Foundation in recognition of its successful vaccination efforts throughout the county. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously last week to accept the donor funds.

In 2022, Douglas County Animal Services launched a vaccine campaign in conjunction with Petco Love with the goal of vaccinating as many pets as possible to prevent the spread of infectious diseases within the County’s pet population. As a result of its efforts, DCAS vaccinated a total of 2,100 dogs and cats during vaccine events throughout all four districts, exceeding expectations.

