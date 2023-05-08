The Douglas County Department of Animal Services (DCAS) has received a $6,300 donation from the Petco Love Foundation in recognition of its successful vaccination efforts throughout the county. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously last week to accept the donor funds.
In 2022, Douglas County Animal Services launched a vaccine campaign in conjunction with Petco Love with the goal of vaccinating as many pets as possible to prevent the spread of infectious diseases within the County’s pet population. As a result of its efforts, DCAS vaccinated a total of 2,100 dogs and cats during vaccine events throughout all four districts, exceeding expectations.
“We are extremely grateful to Petco for their generosity and commitment to animal welfare,” said Vanessa Francikowski, Director of Douglas County Animal Services. “Their support will help us continue our mission of providing compassionate care and support for animals in our community.”
The Petco donation will help fund the agency’s Spay/Neuter program.
DCAS serves the community by providing a safe and humane environment for animals, responding to animal-related emergencies, and promoting responsible pet ownership through community engagement, spay-neuter awareness, and ordinance enforcement.
For more information on the Douglas County Department of Animals Services or to learn more about how you can volunteer or donate goods and supplies, please call 770-942-5961.
