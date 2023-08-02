The Stamps Scholars Program is pleased to welcome its 18th class of Stamps Scholars, comprised of 272 exceptional students attending 36 partner colleges and universities across the US and the UK. Selected from over 473,000 applications, these Scholars are passionate about using their talents to make a positive impact on their communities, locally and globally. Jordan Arfanakis of Douglasville has been awarded the Stamps Scholarship and will attend Georgia Institute of Technology with plans to study psychology and neuroscience. Arfanakis was the valedictorian at Chapel Hill High School in 2023. Stamps Scholars are chosen for their academic excellence, leadership experience, dedication to service, and exceptional character. The approximate value of Stamps Scholarships for the new class over their time in school is worth up to $47.5 million.
The Stamps Scholarship at Georgia Tech covers the total cost of attendance (housing, meals, and tuition) for four years of undergraduate study, a laptop, books & supplies, trips, and enrichment funds that Scholars can use for academic and professional development, such as study abroad, internships, and independent research. In recent years, Stamps Scholars have used their funds to simulate a space mission in Utah, explore creative writing interests while living in an English castle, attend a medical Spanish program in Ecuador, and study international business in Spain.
Perhaps the most special benefit of the Stamps Scholarship is the opportunity for Scholars to network with an international community of peers and alumni — from regional conferences hosted by partner institutions to informal meet-ups to the biennial Stamps Scholars National Convention. In April 2023, nearly 700 Stamps Scholars gathered for the seventh Stamps Scholars National Convention at the Georgia Institute of Technology. During this event, Scholars had the opportunity to meet and connect with one another, gain awareness of important issues facing society, and engage with national leaders.
“I am truly impressed by the passion and drive of this group of Stamps Scholars. Their deep commitment to making a positive impact on the world is evident, and their intelligence, talent, and creativity are simply extraordinary,” said Roe Stamps, founder and chairman of the Stamps Scholars Program. “I am confident that these remarkable young men and women will not only excel in their academic pursuits, but also make significant contributions to their communities. It is an honor to welcome them as Stamps Scholars, and I am excited to see all they will achieve in the coming years.”
Continued engagement from the Stamps alumni network beyond graduation offers many benefits to current Scholars, including one-on-one mentorships with alumni who are professionals in the workforce, as well as virtual panels and Q&A sessions regarding graduate programs, career building, and fellowships.
Stamps Scholars are also among the recipients of prestigious awards including Fulbright, Gates Cambridge, Goldwater, Marshall, Rhodes, Truman, and Schwarzman Scholarships. Stamps alumni work with top companies and organizations such as Google, Goldman Sachs, and NASA and are pursuing graduate degrees at prestigious institutions such as Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, and the University of Cambridge.
About the Stamps Scholars Program
The Stamps Scholars Program was founded by E. Roe Stamps and his late wife Penny in 2006, with the purpose of enabling extraordinary educational experiences for extraordinary students. Through partnerships with institutions across the nation (and into the U.K.), Scholars receive annual awards that range from $6,000 to $88,400 (four-year awards total an average of $24,000-$353,600) with additional funds for enrichment activities such as study abroad, academic conferences, and leadership training. The Stamps Scholars Program and partner schools evenly share the costs of the award. Penny Stamps passed away in December 2018, but her legacy continues through the Stamps Scholars community, which has grown into an international network with more than 3,160 Scholars and alumni. Find out more at stampsscholars.org.
