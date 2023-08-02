Arfanakis

Jordan Arfanakis of Douglasville has been awarded the Stamps Scholarship. Arfanakis, who was the 2023 valedictorian at Chapel Hill High, will attend Georgia Institute of Technology.

The Stamps Scholars Program is pleased to welcome its 18th class of Stamps Scholars, comprised of 272 exceptional students attending 36 partner colleges and universities across the US and the UK. Selected from over 473,000 applications, these Scholars are passionate about using their talents to make a positive impact on their communities, locally and globally. Jordan Arfanakis of Douglasville has been awarded the Stamps Scholarship and will attend Georgia Institute of Technology with plans to study psychology and neuroscience. Arfanakis was the valedictorian at Chapel Hill High School in 2023. Stamps Scholars are chosen for their academic excellence, leadership experience, dedication to service, and exceptional character. The approximate value of Stamps Scholarships for the new class over their time in school is worth up to $47.5 million.

The Stamps Scholarship at Georgia Tech covers the total cost of attendance (housing, meals, and tuition) for four years of undergraduate study, a laptop, books & supplies, trips, and enrichment funds that Scholars can use for academic and professional development, such as study abroad, internships, and independent research. In recent years, Stamps Scholars have used their funds to simulate a space mission in Utah, explore creative writing interests while living in an English castle, attend a medical Spanish program in Ecuador, and study international business in Spain.