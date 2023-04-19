Annette Winn Elementary School recently spread inspiration and literacy across the community through its 6th annual Literature Loving Ladies event. The event saw the participation of 30 readers who joined in person, through Google Meet, or by sharing video recordings.
A diverse group of readers participated including Douglas County Solicitor General Sonya Compton, District Attorney Dalia Racine, Superior Court Judge Deah Warren and other county employees.
Former teachers Clydie Jones and Linda Rogers Marlow also shared their passion for reading with students, while Lithia Children’s Librarian Duffy Yarbrough, a favorite among students, recommended her favorite book.
Employees of the Douglas County School System and Annette Winn’s own staff, including ESOL teachers Yolanda Brooks and Julie King, Counselor Michela Link, and Office Manager Jennifer Houston, also participated.
Dr. Sherritta Abell, the school’s principal, read her favorite book, “I am Enough,” to the Wildcat students, who thoroughly enjoyed listening to all the readers and the books they shared.
The Literature Loving Ladies event is part of Annette Winn Elementary School’s ongoing commitment to promoting literacy and a love of reading among its students. The school eagerly anticipates hosting the event again next year and continuing to inspire young minds through the transformative power of books.
