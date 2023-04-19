AWES Ladies

Annette Winn Elementary School recently held the 6th annual Literature Loving Ladies event.

 DCSS/Special

Annette Winn Elementary School recently spread inspiration and literacy across the community through its 6th annual Literature Loving Ladies event. The event saw the participation of 30 readers who joined in person, through Google Meet, or by sharing video recordings.

A diverse group of readers participated including Douglas County Solicitor General Sonya Compton, District Attorney Dalia Racine, Superior Court Judge Deah Warren and other county employees.

