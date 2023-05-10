BAES

Bill Arp Elementary students installed a Little Free Library at the school on April 29.

 BY RON DANIEL EDITOR

While many students took the Saturday to relax, Bill Arp Elementary School’s Jr. Beta Club students were hard at work completing a community service project at their school.

On April 29, students took to to clean up at their school’s campus. During the project, the students took time to pick up trash, lay new pine straw, and sit out new plants.

