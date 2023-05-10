While many students took the Saturday to relax, Bill Arp Elementary School’s Jr. Beta Club students were hard at work completing a community service project at their school.
On April 29, students took to to clean up at their school’s campus. During the project, the students took time to pick up trash, lay new pine straw, and sit out new plants.
Along with this, students also installed a Little Free Library at the school. Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization with a mission to build community, inspire readers, and expand book access for all. All books inside the library are free, and readers are encouraged to return the book, share it with a friend, or add it to another Little Free Library when finished reading it.
