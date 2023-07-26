The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) presents the Barns & Brush exhibit, celebrating scenes of the countryside.
The collection will be on display from Aug. 3-30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Elizabeth Bame, Allison Doke, Lorraine Kimsey, and Larry Smith, and their breathtaking works of art will be celebrated at the opening reception on Thursday, Aug. 3, 6-8 pm, hosted by Beyond the Front Porch.
All of the artists in the Barns & Brush Exhibit have won numerous awards and all consistently chase after opportunities to paint plein air, which is a term that means painting in live and real-time sessions in the outdoors.
Elizabeth Bame has studied under many renowned mentors and currently has four of her paintings hanging in the office of Speaker of the House at the Georgia State Capitol.
Allison Doke considers herself an impressionist painter, born originally in Liverpool, England, she attended college in Massachusetts and now resides in Georgia.
Lorraine Kimsey creates what she considers “art that uplifts the spirit,” and always seeks to paint in the warmth of sunshine, surrounded by the vivid colors of nature and the sounds of singing birds.
Larry Smith and his wife, Pam Smith, run a home studio/Gallery in Peachtree Corners and have taught over 1,300 students the joy of oil painting since 2022.
Whether you’re a lover of the great outdoors, looking for refreshment from work life, or nostalgic for the simple pleasures of yesteryears, there is a serene moment for you in August’s alluring collection of artworks.
Hosting the night of art and fellowship is Beyond the Front Porch. This organization enables students from underserved households to increase their potential for success. The organization provides opportunities for children ages K-12 to visit places of educational value and inspiration for lifelong learning. The organization believes that enrichment should not be seen as luxuries, but necessities. For more information on how to donate to the mission or get involved in field trips email info@beyondthefrontporch.org.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org.
