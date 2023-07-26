The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) presents the Barns & Brush exhibit, celebrating scenes of the countryside.

The collection will be on display from Aug. 3-30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Elizabeth Bame, Allison Doke, Lorraine Kimsey, and Larry Smith, and their breathtaking works of art will be celebrated at the opening reception on Thursday, Aug. 3, 6-8 pm, hosted by Beyond the Front Porch.