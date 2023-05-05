Among the flowers grown by my mother and grandmother, irises were always a part of the garden. Swapped among neighbors or families, iris colors in the mid-50s were limited.

While there are many species of irises, the one most remembered from childhood is the German or bearded iris (Iris germanica). The iris takes its name from the Greek word for rainbow, growing in the northern hemisphere from Europe to Asia and across America.

Marjorie Stansel is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.

