Among the flowers grown by my mother and grandmother, irises were always a part of the garden. Swapped among neighbors or families, iris colors in the mid-50s were limited.
While there are many species of irises, the one most remembered from childhood is the German or bearded iris (Iris germanica). The iris takes its name from the Greek word for rainbow, growing in the northern hemisphere from Europe to Asia and across America.
The bearded iris will weather most drought conditions since its origins are dry and/or cold rocky regions.
The “beard” which is the short hairs that appear to look like a caterpillar, can be found near the back of the lower petals. Its job is to guide pollinating insects (primarily flies) to the plant’s mid-section where reproduction takes place.
Originally, iris flowers were smaller than now. Ruffles were introduced in the 60s to help stabilize the larger petals.
Early settlers brought Iris bulbs or rhizomes to America as early as the 1600s. Van Gogh certainly appreciated this flower.
Mid-summer (July through September) is the best time to divide and to plant or replant irises. Every three years is the norm to divide irises. Irises are relatively easy to dig.
Like many blooming flowers, they need at last a half day of sun, but they prefer early morning sun.
Planting on as slope is great for irises, because they do not like wet feet.
Condition the soil with compost, remembering that irises prefer the slightly acidic soil we have here in our county.
To plant irises, the rhizomes should be just below the surface of the soil.
Build up a mound of soil in the center of the planting hole, center the rhizome on the center of the mound and spread out any roots.
Once the soil has been firmed, the irises can be watered.
Although we tend to want to plant irises close together, about 18 inches should be allowed between them. Planting in groups of three provides a nice clump after a few years.
Adding a low nitrogen fertilizer is best, generally in the spring and later a month after the bloom.
Keep your iris beds free from fallen leaves so that good air circulation occurs.
Once the iris has bloomed, break out the bloom stalk to keep your cultivar from cross-pollination. If you want to experiment, plant the seeds and see what develops.
Today’s irises are many and varied. Beautiful blooms (almost always in your neighbors’ yards) may lead you to engage them in a trade.
Irises generally bloom whenever azaleas are in bloom or just after.
To create a garden bed with plants that bloom in succession, consider adding daylilies to the mix.As the irises finish, the daylilies will generally begin to bloom.
Marjorie Stansel is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
